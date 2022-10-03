Cedric Kipre update emerges ahead of Cardiff City’s clash with Blackburn Rovers

Cardiff City interim manager Mark Hudson has revealed that Cedric Kipre is set to return to training today ahead of the club’s clash with Blackburn Rovers.

The defender suffered an issue with his hip during the Bluebirds’ meeting with Burnley and was substituted by Hudson in the 79th minute of this fixture.

Cardiff produced a spirited display against the Clarets as they rescued a point in front of their supporters last weekend.

Nathan Tella opened the scoring for Vincent Kompany’s side in the second-half as he slotted home from close range after being set up by Ian Maatsen.

With Burnley seemingly set to secure victory in this clash, Callum Robinson levelled proceedings in the 90th minute as he headed home from Mahlon Romeo’s delivery.

Currently 18th in the Championship standings, the Bluebirds will be hoping to get back to winning ways at this level in their showdown with Blackburn at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Ahead of this fixture, Hudson has shared an update on Kipre.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Cardiff’s official website) about the defender, Hudson said: “On the weekend, Cedric Kipre got a wack on the hip and then he got landed on as well.

“Every time you come up against Ashley Barnes you are going to get that physical battle.

“He’ll be back in training today.

“He’s a bit tender, but he’s a big boy.

“I’m sure he’ll be alright.”

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update as Kipre could potentially be available for selection tomorrow if he emerges unscathed from training.

Since joining Cardiff on a season-long loan deal from West Bromwich Albion, the defender has produced some assured performances for the Welsh outfit.

In the 10 league appearances that he has made for the Bluebirds, the defender has made 1.5 tackles and 2 interceptions per game whilst he has also won 2.8 aerial duels per fixture (according to WhoScored).

Providing that Kipre goes on to deliver the goods in a defensive sense on Tuesday, he could potentially help Cardiff secure a morale-boosting victory over Blackburn.