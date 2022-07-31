Cedric Kipre sends eight-word message to Cardiff City supporters

Cardiff City made an excellent start to the Championship season with a 1-0 win over newly relegated Norwich City.

The Canaries have won the second tier title in their last two seasons at the level, but Dean Smith’s men were unable to assert themselves in the Welsh capital, with Romaine Sawyers’ unorthodox long range finish proving the difference between the two teams.

The Bluebirds have been very busy in the transfer market this summer, bolstering the squad with a lot of free transfers and assembling a squad more capable of playing a possession-based style under Steve Morison.

Cedric Kipre has bolstered their defensive ranks on loan from West Bromwich Albion and the 25-year-old produced a very assured debut performance.

Kipre took to Instagram to send a message to supporters after the game.

He wrote: “Great start of the campaign, well done team!!”

Cardiff were involved in the relegation conversation in the first half of last season after Mick McCarthy’s reign at the club came to an end, and the Bluebirds will be hoping to sustain a push for the top half this time around.

Kipre will be playing alongside a different partner in his next outing, as Perry Ng was sent off picking up two yellows on the opening day.

The Verdict

Cardiff travel to Reading next weekend, in aiming to make it two wins from two to begin the campaign.

The Royals have been tipped to struggle by many and they were beaten 1-0 away to Blackpool in their first outing on Saturday.

The top of the pitch remains something of a concern heading into the final few weeks of the transfer window, as Max Watters led the line against Norwich.

Morison has an array of attacking options in the form of Rubin Colwill, Isaak Davies and Mark Harris, but it does feel like the Bluebirds could do with another out-and-out number nine.

Jordan Hugill and Uche Ikpeazu came in on loan to good effect last term, and it will be interesting to monitor who they target.