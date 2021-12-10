Cedric Kipre reveals what it’s like playing Valerien Ismael’s style of play at West Brom

West Bromwich Albion centre-back Cedric Kipre has commended manager Valerien Ismael’s transparency, speaking to the Express and Star ahead of the Baggies’ weekend clash against Reading.

Frenchman Ismael has endured a mixed tenure at The Hawthorns since his arrival in late June, getting off to the best possible start as he saw his side go unbeaten in their opening ten league matches of the 2021/22 campaign.

But he has suffered a tough time since then, winning just four of their next 11 second-tier games and failing to turn draws into wins for the most part due to their chronic lack of cutting edge in front of goal.

After failing to win in their four games prior to their victory against Coventry City last weekend, they even fell down to fourth position after Queens Park Rangers’ victory against Derby County on Monday last week.

However, their win at the Coventry Building Society Arena last time out and QPR’s loss to Stoke City elevated them back to third place going into this weekend’s tie against Reading – and Albion have their defence to thank for ensuring their points return wasn’t as worse as it could have been – conceding just three times in their past six matches.

24-year-old Kipre has played a considerable part in this impressive record – and has revealed Ismael’s system has allowed him to display various qualities as he lauded the 46-year-old.

Speaking to the Express and Star, the centre-back said: “The manager speaking French has been good for me because we can speak all the time about everything.

“He’s really open as well and from the first day he came in he said he was counting on me for this season, which was good to hear. He’s great to have as a manager.

“I’ve played in a back three before when I was in Scotland but it’s a lot more intense with the manager.

“But I like the system a lot because it means I can show other qualities as well.

“I’ve always had long passing in my locker, but playing in the position I am has allowed me to show my qualities stepping up with the ball.”

The Verdict:

Not only is ex-Barnsley captain Alex Mowatt benefitting from Ismael’s presence with the duo working together at Oakwell last term, but Kipre also seems to be utilising the 46-year-old to his advantage and this can only be good news.

With Dara O’Shea remaining out at this stage and Kean Bryan absence for the remainder of the campaign with his cruciate ligament injury, it’s crucial someone like the Paris-born defender can step up to the plate and put in a shift.

In the end, his performances could end up being the difference between sustaining a challenge for the automatic promotion spots and fighting to retain their top-six status, and they need to be looking up and not down if they want to be successful.

He wouldn’t be as vital if Albion switched to using a flat back four, but Ismael seems to be intent on keeping his 3-4-3 formation, best demonstrated by right-back Taylor Gardner-Hickman filling in as a central midfielder against Coventry.

Consistency for Kipre will be key though – because his team need to start picking up wins regularly if they want to push the top-two race down to the wire.