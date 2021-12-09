Cedric Kipre makes honest admission about West Brom’s fans ahead of Reading showdown

West Bromwich Albion defender Cedric Kipre has admitted that the club’s supporters have played a major role in helping his side maintain an unbeaten record at The Hawthorns in the Championship this season.

Whilst the Baggies have lost four games on their travels, they have yet to taste defeat at this level in-front of their supporters.

Only Blackburn Rovers (23), Fulham (24) and Coventry City (23) have managed to pick up more points from their home league fixtures than West Brom (22).

Valerien Ismael’s side will be keen to deliver the goods once again in the second-tier when they host Reading on Saturday.

The Baggies ought to brimming with confidence heading into this fixture after securing a 2-1 victory over Coventry last weekend.

Kipre featured as part of a back-three in this clash alongside Kyle Bartley and Matt Clarke and is likely to retain his spot in West Brom’s starting eleven for their meeting with Reading.

Ahead of this showdown, the 25-year-old has revealed that the support that the fans have shown in the club’s home fixtures have helped the Baggies secure positive results whilst he has also admitted that his side are determined to build upon their recent triumph over Coventry.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Kipre said: “Winning against Coventry was a big relief and I think it gave us all a big boost for the next game.

“We know we can score goals and we’ll try and show that again on Saturday.

“The supporters have been amazing this season and we haven’t lost at home because of them.

“We feel super confident at home and we know every time we step out on the pitch that the fans will be behind us – and if we have that then nothing can stop us.”

The Verdict

Kipre’s comments are spot-on as West Brom’s supporters have indeed helped the club secure a host of positive results at The Hawthorns by backing their side this season.

For the defender’s sake, he will be hoping to retain his place in the side for the foreseeable future by delivering the goods on a consistent basis in the coming weeks.

Particularly impressive during West Brom’s 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest last month, Kipre won two aerial duels and made three tackles in this fixture as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.16.

If he is able to replicate this display against Reading on Saturday, the defender may be able to play an influential role for his side as they look to close the gap between them and the automatic promotion places in the Championship.