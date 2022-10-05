Cedric Kipre issues Cardiff City message following Blackburn Rovers victory

What a night it was for Cardiff City in the Sky Bet Championship last night.

Still under the guidance of interim boss Mark Hudson, the Bluebirds made it four points from their last two with a 1-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Mark Harris’ 83rd minute strike was enough to earn all three points on the night, moving the club up to 13th in the Championship standings.

That said, the Bluebirds defence contributed, too, and one man who has seemingly took plenty of enjoyment from the victory is central defender Cedric Kipre.

Kipre has been active on social media today following the match, and posted the following Cardiff City message.

"All glory to GOD!" Kipre wrote on Instagram.

"Well done team 😍 we go again🦍🦍🦍."

“All glory to GOD!” Kipre wrote on Instagram.

“Well done team 😍 we go again🦍🦍🦍.”

Last night’s fine display by the defender marked his 11th league appearance of the season for Cardiff since making the temporary switch to the Welsh capital from West Brom this summer.

The Bluebirds next face Wigan Athletic, one of Kipre’s former clubs, in Championship action this weekend.

Kick off at the DW Stadium is scheduled for 3PM UK time.

The Verdict

Cardiff City have had a steady start to life under Mark Hudson’s guidance.

That will certainly do his chances of getting the job permanently no harm at all and this message from Cedric Kipre suggests even as a loanee he is fully invested this season.

One thing you would say, though, is that perhaps the results under Hudson have further indicated why the Bluebirds acted so hastily in getting rid of Steve Morison.

Yes, their league position was low at the time, but just two games later, they are 13th and just three points outside the playoff places.

Nevertheless, the club appear to be on the right track for the time being – something the Cardiff ownership will perhaps see as justification for their decision to change managers.