CBS Arena: How does Coventry City’s stadium capacity compare to the rest of the Championship?

There has been a lot rumbling on in the background with regards to the CBS Arena since the beginning of the 2022/23 season, but outside of that it remains a very good venue for hosting Championship football.

Coventry City‘s form in the Championship has enjoyed a steep upturn since they returned from St Andrew’s, and supporters would like the stadium to be their home in the long term.

It is easy to forget just how large a club Coventry are in the EFL, having recently played in League Two, but the CBS Arena has one of the highest capacities amongst the others in the division, providing something of a fortress at times in the last couple of seasons.

Here, we have taken a look at how the Sky Blues’ stadium capacity compares to the rest of the division…

There are three larger stadiums in the second tier than Coventry’s with only the Stadium of Light, of Sunderland, being of a comfortably larger size, holding 49,000 according to Football Stadiums.

The Riverside, of Middlesbrough, and the Cardiff City Stadium are marginally bigger than the CBS Arena, that can seat 32,609 supporters.

The clubs immediately behind Coventry in the list, go further to painting the picture of just how large their home ground is.

Bramall Lane, of Sheffield United, Ewood Park, of Blackburn Rovers, and the bet365 Stadium, of Stoke City, are all smaller than the CBS Arena, and have been known over the years for creating hostile atmospheres for away clubs.

There are some complications around whether Coventry City would be able to build on the CBS Arena in the future, with the ground not currently owned by the club, but with club’s finances as they are right now, that would not be something that is seen as a priority.

Looking further down the line, it would be something to discuss and consider when or if they reach a position where they are turning over a profit, aided by the riches of the Premier League.

There is a strong argument that the Sky Blues have a greater chance of winning promotion this season than the three clubs that can hold more supporters in the ground than them, and that is what they will be focusing on in the coming months.