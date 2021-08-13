Cavaleiro starts: The predicted Fulham XI to face the Huddersfield Town this weekend

Fulham will be looking to pick up their first league win of the 2021/22 season, when they return to action this weekend, as they prepare to take on Huddersfield Town.

The Cottagers were forced to share the points with Middlesbrough in their season opener, with Harry Wilson’s first goal for Marco Silva’s side being cancelled out by Marc Bola’s equaliser in the second-half.

Fulham were relegated from the Premier League last term, and will be looking to win promotion back into the top-flight at the first time of asking.

They take on a Huddersfield Town side that drew with Derby County in their opening match of the new campaign, and will be keen to pick up their first three points of the season this weekend at the John Smith’s Stadium.

We take a look at the possible Fulham starting XI for Marco Silva’s side this weekend, in what could potentially be a tricky test for the Cottagers on Saturday.

Paulo Gazzaniga is almost certain to start between the posts, with the shot-stopper making his debut for the Cottagers against Middlesbrough last weekend, with Marek Rodak on the substitutes bench.

It’s unlikely we’ll see too many changes to the Fulham defence for this one, with Tosin Adarabioyo and Tim Ream being Marco Silva’s first-choice central defenders at this moment in time, although Alfie Mawson will be pushing for a start this weekend.

Antonee Robinson started for the Cottagers against Middlesbrough on Sunday, and he and Kenny Tete are likely to make up the Fulham defence for this clash at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Tom Cairney remains out of action for Marco Silva’s side, whilst Harrison Reed is also sidelined for the London-based side, which means that Josh Onomah and Tyrese Francois are likely to keep their places in the starting XI on Saturday, with André-Frank Zambo Anguissa’s future at Craven Cottage remaining ‘up in the air’.

Can you score full marks on this quiz about Fulham's transfer history?

1 of 22 Chris Smalling joined Fulham from which club in the 2008-09 season? Leyton Orient Maidstone Weymouth Wimbledone

Anthony Knockaert is still recovering from injury, which means that Harry Wilson will keep his place in the starting XI for Fulham, and he’ll be keen to build on an impressive debut against Middlesbrough, where he netted his first goal for the club.

Ivan Cavaleiro could come into the starting XI in place of Neeskens Kebano though, as Marco Silva looks to keep his options fresh, with plenty of depth available to the newly-appointed Fulham boss.

Fabio Carvalho has been linked with a move away from the club this summer, but lined up in their starting XI against Middlesbrough, and is likely to retain his place in their team for the clash against Carlos Corberan’s side.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is a certain starter for Fulham here, although Bobby Reid will be hoping that he can push the Serbian international for his starting spot as the season progresses.