Birmingham City

‘Cautiously optimistic’, ‘This is random’ – These Birmingham City fans react as Bowyer makes changes for Huddersfield clash

Published

7 mins ago

on

Birmingham City are looking to end a six-game winless run when they take on Huddersfield Town away from home tonight.

Whilst Lee Bowyer’s men put in a decent performance against West Brom last time out, they failed to score once again and they were ultimately beaten.

With Maxime Colin picking up an injury, the boss was always going to be forced into one change, and Jordan Graham has come in for the right-back, although he will play further forward.

As well as that, midfielder Riley McGree has replaced Scott Hogan, with Bowyer seemingly going with a 4-3-3 formation for this one, which means Dion Sanderson will start at right-back.

Troy Deeney has had to settle for a place on the bench again, as Lukas Jutkiewicz leads the line and captains the team with Harlee Dean on the bench too.

It’s fair to say the change in formation and the personnel selected has pleased the fans and here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


