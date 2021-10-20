‘Cautiously optimistic’, ‘This is random’ – These Birmingham City fans react as Bowyer makes changes for Huddersfield clash

Birmingham City are looking to end a six-game winless run when they take on Huddersfield Town away from home tonight.

📋🟡 TEAM | #HUDBIR! 🙌 ▪️ Two changes from Friday

▪️ @McgreeRiley and @JordanGR_11 start

▪️ @JeremieBela10 out through injury Brought to you by @BoyleSports. — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) October 20, 2021

Whilst Lee Bowyer’s men put in a decent performance against West Brom last time out, they failed to score once again and they were ultimately beaten.

With Maxime Colin picking up an injury, the boss was always going to be forced into one change, and Jordan Graham has come in for the right-back, although he will play further forward.

As well as that, midfielder Riley McGree has replaced Scott Hogan, with Bowyer seemingly going with a 4-3-3 formation for this one, which means Dion Sanderson will start at right-back.

Troy Deeney has had to settle for a place on the bench again, as Lukas Jutkiewicz leads the line and captains the team with Harlee Dean on the bench too.

It’s fair to say the change in formation and the personnel selected has pleased the fans and here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

No dean again makes me a very happy boy! Happy with Juke being the captain as well, he’s a good lad! Feeling cautiously optimistic tonight 👀 — Onesie (@OnesieBanette) October 20, 2021

I have no idea what that is but I’m all for it if we win — Harry (@HarryTH1997) October 20, 2021

You know things are rough when he's bought Graham and McGree back from the dead… — Liam (@Liam3617) October 20, 2021

Ummmm… this is random — Sam Beresford (@sberesford95) October 20, 2021

Let’s be honest, it can’t be any worse than it has been. Good to see Riley back and Graham given a go. — Max Bradley (@MRMAXBRADLEY_) October 20, 2021

Tbh I'm just glad it's a completely different shape with a few different faces. At least it's unlikely to be the same crap we've been watching — JC (@J_R_A_C96) October 20, 2021

We finally have some decent subs that can change the game hopefully we wont need them — Ryanza (@rjw2001ryan) October 20, 2021