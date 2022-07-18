“Cautiously optimistic” – Derby County fan pundit offers early Rams season prediction

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County have been very busy since their takeover was finally completed.

The club, at the time of writing, have secured 11 new signings already so far this summer, and you wouldn’t be surprised to see more in the coming days and weeks.

Indeed, Liam Rosenior has some task on his hands trying to get eleven, and possibly more by the time the season arrives, new players integrated and playing with harmony and cohesion come the start of the campaign.

Having said that, we asked FLW’s Derby County fan pundit Jason Straw for his early Rams league prediction for the season ahead.

“It’s quite a tough one.” Jason told FLW.

“Two weeks ago, I’d have said, Derby would have been lucky to stay in League One. After the takeover and some of the signings that they’ve made, I’m feeling a little bit more cautiously optimistic.

“Derby still need to bring in more players, otherwise then they’re not gonna have a strong enough squad.

“I think, realistically, anything around mid-table, but I think, you see some of the players that have come in, there’s quality there, there is experience there. It feels like they’re having a go at coming straight back up.”

Jason continued: “But I do think a mid-table finish, consolidation, build on what is a new ownership, a new set of players. Anything lower than that with the quality that they’ve brought in I think would be a little bit of a disappointment, but then again, you know, Derby haven’t played at this level for a long, long time.”

“So it’s a bit difficult to judge. I’m sure there’ll be more in’s and out’s on the transfer market.

“But you would hope at least a top half finish. If they can push on towards the playoffs, that would be amazing.”

The Verdict

Derby have certainly made some really good additions this summer so far.

The likes of Conor Hourihane and David McGoldrick’s are really good additions at this level, along with their other signings, but they still need more.

As our fan pundit explains, depth is a major issue facing the club at present.

If they can sort that in the market, though, the club could be in for a promising campaign in 2022/23.