This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City have been offered caution over their pursuit of Peterborough United attacker Ricky-Jade Jones, who is a reported target for Johannes Hoff Thorup this month.

The Canaries are currently in play-off contention and find themselves eleventh in the Championship after 26 matches, albeit just three points shy of sixth-placed West Bromwich Albion.

Just where Norwich finish the season remains a mystery, with inconsistency proving a significant issue for Thorup's side this term.

However, despite averaging the division's second-best goals per match return at 1.7, Norwich are also in need of fresh attacking impetus with top scorer Borja Sainz set to miss the next six matches through suspension, and they appear to be eyeing a move for Jones accordingly.

Norwich City's transfer interest in Peterborough United's Ricky-Jade Jones

As per a recent update from Darren Witcoop, Norwich have launched an enquiry for the pacey forward amid stiff competition for his services.

Norwich are described as the "latest club" to have made a bid after a proposal from Cardiff City was turned down, with Football League World having first revealed the Bluebirds' interest in the 22-year-old.

Jones is also said to have interest abroad, with Bundesliga outfit Freiburg touted as admirers, while Middlesbrough are reportedly keeping tabs but will only push for a move if top scorer Emmanuel Latte Lath leaves the Riverside Stadium this month amid significant interest.

His long-term future at Peterborough, however, remains uncertain as he has now headed into the final six months of his contract with the club, although they will be able to collect a not-insignificant, tribunal-determined fee for the forward due to his age, should he depart as a free agent.

The Posh attacker, who can play as either a striker or on the wing, clocked in as the world's fastest footballer in 2024 over the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Alphonso Davies. Jones is known for his electric speed and has also been fairly prolific infront of goal for Posh, having scored on 25 occasions across all competitions over the last season-and-a-half.

Ricky-Jade Jones' Career Stats By Season - As Per FotMob Season Club Division Appearances Goals Assists 2019/20 Peterborough United League One 16 4 0 2020/21 Peterborough United League One 17 1 1 2021/22 Peterborough United Championship 22 1 2 2022/23 Peterborough United League One 35 6 1 2023/24 Peterborough United League One 56 13 5 2024/25 Peterborough United League One 32 12 3

Just six of those, however, have come in league action this term for Peterborough, who are currently languishing just two points above the third-tier drop zone.

Norwich City offered caution over Peterborough United, Ricky-Jade Jones transfer interest

Following the emergence of Norwich's interest, FLW asked our resident Canaries fan pundit, Zeke Downes, if a potential cut-price deal for Jones represents the sort of move his side should be looking to make.

Although Zeke is encouraged by Jones' age and goal return over the last eighteen months, and voiced trust in the key decision-makers at Carrow Road, he remains cautious of the sizable step-up from League One to the Championship.

"I definitely think that getting a player that's homegrown will help us," Zeke told FLW.

"He's at a really good age but has a nice amount of experience and plays in an attacking area as well, which is really good.

Related "Let him leave" - Norwich City: Bold Borja Sainz transfer claim made as Girona interest emerges Our Canaries fan pundit does not see Girona being able to afford Borja Sainz this month, but the winger should depart if £20m bids come in

"But obviously Peterborough is a bit of a step down, we don't know whether he can make the jump up.

"If it is going to be a cut-price deal then I wouldn't say no, but obviously you don't want to be filling a squad spot with a player that isn't going to be able to make that jump.

"I personally don't know too much about him, but it's a pretty good (goal) return for him. If they think he's worth pursuing then I'm all for it."