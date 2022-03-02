“Causes havoc” – Cardiff face decision over future Middlesbrough deal: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Uche Ikpeazu scored his third goal in six games for Cardiff City last night as he helped them beat Derby County 1-0 in the Welsh capital.

The 27-year-old joined on loan from Middlesbrough in January and has been really effective as a game-changing substitute for Steve Morison – with all six of his appearances so far coming off the bench.

So after his impressive start to life with the Bluebirds, should the Welsh club push for a permanent deal in the summer?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Marcus Ally

It does seem like Middlesbrough will be wanting to move Ikpeazu on, and even though Morison has been reluctant to start the 27-year-old he would be a positive addition looking at the club’s depth chart.

The Bluebirds only have 12 senior players at the club with contracts beyond the end of this season, meaning that a major rebuild could be on the cards, even though the club have not spent a lot of money in recent transfer windows.

Ikpeazu has proven himself as a handful in the second tier since signing for Wycombe Wanderers and, truth to be told, if it was not Andraz Sporar’s arrival at Boro this season, he could still be a crucial player at the top of the pitch hypothetically speaking.

It would be smart business that should not command excessive financial outlay, Cardiff should pursue Ikpeazu on a permanent basis this summer.

Charlie Gregory

I think that Cardiff trying to sign Uche Ikpeazu would be a shrewd piece of business and is something they should put high up on their list of priorities.

Since he and Jordan Hugill came to the club, their fortunes have been transformed. With some extra firepower in attack, the Bluebirds have looked a much better side and Steve Morison is reaping the rewards of having two players in his team that can easily play to his system.

Whilst Hugill might be slightly more out of reach – his wages would be higher you would imagine and he might command more of a fee – Ikpeazu is not really wanted by Chris Wilder at Middlesbrough.

That opens the door for a deal to be done a lot cheaper to bring in the striker – and if Cardiff have the funds, they should definitely do it.

They know that he works in their system and can score the goals for them regularly. He could be the replacement for Kieffer Moore they never knew they needed and would be wise to add him on a permanent basis if they can.

Billy Mulley

100% yes.

Uche Ikpeazu’s physicality and attacking intelligence causes havoc in the Championship and he is already starting to show that in a Cardiff City shirt.

He is also someone who links up very well with his forward players, with his teammates tending to trust him when he is holding the ball up and progressing the play.

Ikpeazu dropped down the pecking order at Middlesbrough because of a managerial change, not because he was not deemed good enough.

The 27-year-old has plenty more to give for Cardiff in what remains of this season, and should he continue going like he is, then a permanent move would be excellent for all involved.

It would be no surprise to see further interest emerge at the season, should he continue playing like he is.