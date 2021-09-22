Cause for optimism over Derby County administrators after reporter update

Derby County are officially in administration and now the serious business of trying to find new buyers for the club and also keep the team in the Sky Bet Championship begins.

This has been looming for some time and it’s now been confirmed that the administrators are in place, with the Rams now needing to fight for their second-tier status.

Off of the field, though, the very existence of the club needs to be sorted and those in charge of finding buyers will be getting to work trying to sort that out.

Indeed, as per Alan Nixon, there could be some early hope that those involved will do a decent job, with this update on Andrew Hosking coming from the journalist:

Derby. Admin guy Hosking did a decent job with the Bolton hotel. That’s a fair start to the process … — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 22, 2021

The Verdict

It’s been a shambles at Derby for too long and the fact it has gotten to this stage really does not look too kindly on those that have let it happen.

Hopefully, the administrators can get as positive a result as possible from the impending process and supporters will ultimately have a club to support after all of this is over.

Derby are a famous name in English football and so to see things come to this stage is just another nod to a lot of what is wrong with the game.

