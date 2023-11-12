Highlights West Brom's current financial struggles have increased pressure for a change in ownership, but positive noises suggest a takeover could happen by January.

West Brom are currently up for sale as owner Guochuan Lai looks to sell his stake in the Championship club.

The Baggies are struggling financially at the moment, which has only increased pressure on the ownership to change hands.

Albion are aiming to fight for promotion to the Premier League this season, but could be forced to sell key players in January if a new owner is not found by the end of the year.

However, it has been reported that at least two potential buyers are in talks with Lai over taking over the Midlands outfit.

It is hoped that a deal can be agreed before the end of 2023, with a potential price tag of £60 million set.

Do West Brom supporters have cause for optimism regarding takeover situation?

Former Baggies midfielder Carlton Palmer believes that the noises coming out of West Brom surrounding the possibility of a takeover are positive.

He is hopeful that the situation can be resolved quickly, and that the club will be able to focus on their push for promotion to the top flight in the new year.

“The positive noises coming out of The Hawthorns is that West Bromwich Albion could have new owners, and they could have these new owners in place by January,” Palmer told Football League World.

“West Bromwich Albion are currently sitting seventh in the Championship after 16 matches, and are in good shape.

“West Bromwich Albion look strong promotion contenders and a takeover that could see funds given to the manager to strengthen the squad in January is really cause for optimism amongst the WBA fans.

“There is still no evidence of who the new owners are, but there is certainly positive noises coming out of The Hawthorns, and growing confidence that a deal could be concluded, and concluded quicker than anticipated.”

West Brom are currently seventh in the Championship table after a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

Carlos Corberan’s side conceded a 79th minute goal from Adam Armstrong that ultimately decided the result of the game in the Saints’ favour.

Will Smallbone had given Russell Martin’s team an early lead, before Kyle Bartley pulled back an equalising goal for the Baggies.

The defeat has left the club sitting outside of the play-off places going into the November international break.

Goal difference separates West Brom from a top six spot, with Sunderland sitting above them with the same amount of points from 16 games.

Next up for the Baggies is the visit of Ipswich Town to the Hawthorns on 25 November.

How important is a takeover for West Brom?

New owners could really be a breath of fresh air for the club given how poor their current financial situation is.

Losing key players in January would be a huge blow to their promotion hopes, but a new owner could help maintain the squad.

They could also even help fund the arrival of new additions, which would bolster their chances of a top six finish.

Corberan has proven himself an adept manager, so giving him the resources to compete under new ownership would be an exciting next step for West Brom.