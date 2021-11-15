‘Cause chaos’ – Long-term Daryl Dike verdict emerges as West Brom continue to be linked with January transfer

West Bromwich Albion continue to be linked with a move to reunite Daryl Dike with Valerien Ismael in the January transfer window.

The Express and Star note how a swoop for the Orlando City superstar remains Ismael’s priority, after the pair enjoyed a fruitful spell together at Barnsley last season.

Dike’s nine goals in 21 appearances for Barnsley catapulted them into the play-offs earlier in 2021, where Ismael’s side were beaten by Swansea City over two legs.

Since returning to the MLS, the 21-year-old has continued a fine run of form, with 10 goals in 18 appearances in 2021. He’s remained on Ismael’s radar, though, despite his move across the Championship to West Brom.

Over on FLW TV, West Brom’s potential move for Dike in January has been discussed on the EFL Transfer Zone, where journalist Billy Mulley has been keen to talk up the American’s Premier League potential.

He said: “He’s such a young player and his ceiling is so high. That will come into Ismael’s thinking because the ultimate ambition for West Brom this season is to get promoted.

“His level is the Premier League. He showed that at Barnsley at such a young age, tearing apart defences at times. It was exciting to see.

“He’s gone back (to America) and carried that on. He deserves a move to the top end of the Championship and could be that piece that West Brom seem to be missing.

“If West Brom do get promoted, he’s a player that can easily adapt to the Premier League and cause chaos in a higher division.”

West Brom currently sit third in the table, but have slipped six points adrift of Fulham and eight behind AFC Bournemouth.

Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dominic Solanke are scoring goals freely for those two clubs respectively, whilst Karlan Grant is dragging West Brom along the best he can.

