Luton Town manager Rob Edwards has confirmed that Cauley Woodrow will miss the Championship play-off final this weekend due to injury.

Woodrow has been forced to watch on from the sidelines since sustaining an issue with his knee during the Hatters' clash with Reading in April.

The forward would have been hoping to make strides in terms of his recovery ahead of the Hatters' clash with Coventry City.

However, Woodrow will once again be unavailable for selection on Saturday.

In the absence of Woodrow, Luton managed to set up a showdown with the Sky Blues by beating Sunderland in the semi-finals of the competition.

After suffering a 2-1 defeat in the first leg, the Hatters secured a 2-0 win (3-2 on aggregate) in the return fixture at Kenilworth Road thanks to goals from Gabriel Osho and Tom Lockyer.

With Woodrow set to miss out on playing at Wembley Stadium, Edwards is expected to turn to fellow forwards Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo for inspiration in this particular fixture.

What has Luton Town boss Rob Edwards said about Cauley Woodrow's injury status?

Ahead of Luton's meeting with Coventry, Edwards has issued an update on Woodrow's injury status.

Speaking to Luton Today about player absentees for the play-off final, Edwards said: "It's just Cauley Woodrow, he's not come through, he's tried everything, bless him and we'll miss him.

"He's been very important for us, I know he's not played or started every single game, but he's been important for us.

"He's tried everything, he's had some injections, he's had various things, lots and lots of treatment.

"It's just really unfortunate that he couldn't, it was just the turnaround time was too quick."

Will Luton Town be able to seal promotion to the Premier League in the absence of Woodrow?

Not being able to call upon the services of Woodrow is a blow as he is more than capable of making a difference at this level.

During his career to date, Woodrow has provided a respectable total of 61 direct goal contributions in the Championship.

Luton will still be confident in their ability to defeat Coventry this weekend as they managed to navigate their way past Sunderland without Woodrow.

Providing that Morris and Adebayo are firing on all cylinders at Wembley, the Hatters may end up sealing a long-awaited return to the top-flight.

Morris has managed to find the back of the net on 20 occasions at this level during the current campaign, while Adebayo has been directly involved in 13 goals in all competitions this season.