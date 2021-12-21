Cauley Woodrow to West Brom: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Barnsley captain Cauley Woodrow has been linked with a reunion with his former manager Valerien Ismael at West Bromwich Albion in January, per The Athletic.

The Baggies are desperate for an addition or two at the top end of the pitch with the loan deal for Jordan Hugill in the summer not working out as planned on the pitch.

Hugill has scored just once in 19 outings for Albion and new recruits are being sought after next month, with one of those being Daryl Dike who was also a Barnsley player last season.

27-year-old Woodrow is one of those also on the shortlist and with 18 months left on his contract at the Tykes he could be available.

Is it a good potential move?

For Woodrow it definitely would be – swapping a relegation-threatened club for one aiming for promotion back to the Premier League would be really attractive for him.

However when you look at it from a Baggies perspective then this feels a bit Hugill-esque – Woodrow is 27 years old now and has only four goals in admittedly a poor Barnsley side this season and you wouldn’t exactly say he’s one of the best strikers in the league.

Ismael clearly knows him well but Albion could do better and aim higher as well.

Would he start?

If he did join West Brom then the chances are that Woodrow would be starting games very quickly.

As mentioned, Hugill has flattered to deceive since arriving and whilst Woodrow is in a similar mould he would probably provide more of a goal threat with creative outlets like Karlan Grant and Callum Robinson around him.

What does he offer?

Whilst he’s not exactly pacey, Woodrow does offer some decent hold-up play and he could bring the aforementioned Robinson and Grant into dangerous attacking situations because of that.

Woodrow has also proven over the seasons that he can not only strike a ball with precision and power from range but also has that poachers instinct from close range, so he offers a bit of everything.