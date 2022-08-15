Cauley Woodrow starts: The predicted Luton Town XI to face Bristol City on Tuesday night

Luton Town will be hoping to secure a first three points of the Championship season when they visit Bristol City tomorrow evening.

The Hatters started the campaign with draws against Birmingham City and Burnley, before Saturday’s disappointing defeat at home to Preston North End.

Brad Potts’ spectacular volley proved to be the difference between the two sides at Kenilworth Road, with the Lilywhites restricting the Hatters to little in regards to clear-cut chances throughout the 90 minutes.

Now tasked with one of three trips to the south west in what remains of August, Luton will be hoping to start on the right foot.

Here, we take a look at how the Hatters could line up against the Robins at Ashton gate tomorrow evening…

It will be interesting to see how Nathan Jones approaches this one, and whilst he may be hoping to make a few changes, he indicated in an interview with Luton Today, after the Preston defeat, that a number of first-teamers have picked up knocks.

Therefore, a similar team to the one that started on Saturday could be called upon.

Ethan Horvath did not have much to do against the Lilywhites but when called into action, he looked confident and assured.

Gabriel Osho is one name who could come back into the fray for this clash, either in a defensive role or in midfield, however, Reece Burke, Sonny Bradley and Dan Potts worked well together for the most part at the weekend.

James Bree and Amari’i Bell both struggled against the Lilywhites, but with Alife Doughty out injured, and it being unknown whether Jones would call upon Elliot Thorpe for starting duties, the pair are likely to start once more.

Jordan Clark started the campaign off excellently, however, it was not his day at the weekend. Despite this, he is a player who has all the required abilities to get the Hatters back firing from central midfield once again.

Allan Campbell and Luke Freeman were Luton’s brightest sparks against Ryan Lowe’s side and should start against the Robins.

Too many minutes for Elijah Adebayo last year led to a couple of injuries, and with a hectic schedule ahead, Jones may choose this clash to leave him out.

In his absence, Carlton Morris and Cauley Woodrow could start together for the first time since their Barnsley days, whilst Cameron Jerome is another option.