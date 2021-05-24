Cauley Woodrow sends clear message to supporters over Barnsley’s ambitions for next season

Barnsley forward Cauley Woodrow has taken to his personal Instagram account to deliver a message to supporters insisting that the Tykes will be coming back stronger next season.

The Tykes’ dreams of getting into the Premier League this season were brought to an end by Swansea City on Saturday with them only managing a 1-1 draw at the Liberty Stadium in the second leg. That meant that following their 1-0 loss at Oakwell, Barnsley were beaten 2-1 on aggregate and now must plan for life in the English second tier once again next term.

There has already been speculation over the future of manager Valerien Ismael, with The Sun reporting that West Brom could now turn their attention towards him after hitting a stumbling block in their pursuit of Chris Wilder. Barnsley though will surely be doing everything they can to keep hold of him and also some of their key players from this term as they target another successful campaign.

Woodrow took to his personal Instagram account to insist that the Tykes are going to come back stronger next season following their disappointment in the play-off semi-finals. While he also hailed the efforts of everyone connected with the club for getting into the top-six.

The verdict

Whilst the disappointment is still fresh in the minds it might be difficult for some to really assess the real progress the Tykes have made this season. Barnsley though are certainly a club that appears to be on the up and if they can keep hold of their best players and also Ismael this summer, then you can see them delivering on Woodrow’s message here and coming back even stronger.

The Tykes are full of quality and have a squad that is hungry for success and a recruitment model that is proving to be brilliant at bringing in players that suit the way they play perfectly. All of those things suggest that Barnsley’s play-off campaign will not be a simple one-off and they can put together another strong season next year in the Championship.

A lot of Barnsley players proved they belong in the Championship this season, and even if one or two key players do leave the club there is still a core of every good options for them to call upon. The Tykes should be going into the summer with optimism despite the disappointment of not taking their chance of promotion this time around.