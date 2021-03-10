Cauley Woodrow reveals Leicester City inspiration as Barnsley targets outlined

Cauley Woodrow hopes that Barnsley can have a “fairytale” end to the season as Barnsley continue to fight for promotion.

It has been a remarkable start to the second half of the season for Barnsley, who continue to impress under Valerien Ismael.

The Tykes have won their last seven games in the Championship, propelling them up to sixth place with a game in hand.

Ismael’s side host Derby County at Oakwell tonight, hoping to make it a hugely impressive eight wins on the bounce.

Oakwell is clearly a fortress for Barnsley. Four of their last seven wins have come on home soil, and tonight presents them with another opportunity to pick up three points in Yorkshire.

Speaking to Sky Sports about more longer-term goals, Woodrow hopes that Barnsley can have a strong end to the season and have a “fairytale” finish under Ismael.

He said: “It has been a strange year in football and having no fans has probably helped teams. It has been a great season for us.

“There have been fairytales in football with teams like Leicester winning the Premier League, so hopefully there is a fairytale for us in terms of winning games, and getting to the point of where we want to be – fighting for the play-offs and getting into them positions.”

Woodrow has scored 10 goals in 30 league appearances this season and has been a key player in the Tykes’ bid for promotion.

The Verdict

Barnsley are, quite simply, on fire.

Ismael’s side do not look like slowing down anytime soon and will be hoping to keep up their form, starting with yet another win tonight.

It will be a tough game as Derby will be looking to put a couple of defeats behind them, as their performances have really dipped of late.

If Barnsley are at it, then it is hard to see anything other than a home win to be quite honest.