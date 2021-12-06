Cauley Woodrow responds to recent criticism at Barnsley

Cauley Woodrow has been met with criticism in recent weeks, with the Barnsley forward addressing a section of the support at Oakwell to the Yorkshire Post.

Woodrow, who has been a vitally important character for Barnsley in recent seasons, made it eleven games without a goal during Barnsley’s 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

The Poya Asbaghi era at Oakwell has not started as well as the Tykes would have hoped for, especially with the turn of fortunes that other clubs in the Championship have seen after changing managerial direction thus far.

Quiz: Has Cauley Woodrow ever scored a goal for Barnsley at each of these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 Brentford Community Stadium? Yes No

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post after Saturday’s clash, Woodrow addressed the recent stick he has received: “It is football. People are very fickle and it is unbelievable what people say.

“They are entitled to say whatever they want. But the people who know about football are the people that really matter in terms of opinions on me and the only people that I listen to and it is part of the game.”

The verdict

Woodrow has been a major contributor to Barnsley’s recent success and was an integral part as to why they surpassed expectations last time out to secure a Championship play-off place.

As Woodrow quite rightly points out, this is exactly what football is about.

Opinions seem to be heightened when it comes to football, and whilst he finds himself in a goalscoring drought, he is a player that contributes a lot more than just goals.

Woodrow has the ability and mindset to once again shine at Oakwell, but he will be hoping that he can get back to his goalscoring ways sooner rather than later.