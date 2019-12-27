Cauley Woodrow issues defiant message that Barnsley supporters will love after West Brom stalemate

Barnsley earned an unlikely point against league leaders West Brom at Oakwell on Boxing Day, as they kept up their impressive run of form in front of a home crowd.

The Tykes have Aapo Halme to thank as he netted a stoppage-time equaliser for Gerhard Struber’s side, as they now sit 23rd in the Championship table.

Barnsley are now unbeaten at Oakwell in their last four league games, which is something that they’ll be keen to build on as the season progresses.

Striker Cauley Woodrow took to Twitter following the draw with Slaven Bilic’s side, and insisted that his team will ‘keep fighting’, which is a message that is certain to go down well with the club’s supporters.

Great result in the end for us! We will keep fighting!!! Well done to @Clarke_Oduor on his MOM performance 🙌🏻🔴❤️⚪️ See you Sunday @BarnsleyFC fans! pic.twitter.com/tIeQWzbbrk — Cauley Woodrow (@CauleyWoodrow) December 26, 2019

Woodrow has been key to Barnsley’s survival bid this season, and will be hoping he can get back to scoring in the near future, after not being able to find the back of the net in his last two games.

Barnsley are next in action on Sunday when they take on play-off chasing Swansea City, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Struber and his young side as they look towards the New Year.

The Verdict:

This could prove to be a crucial point.

I didn’t expect Barnsley to get anything from the game against West Brom, but they’re showing that they’ve got real belief in the squad that they can earn valuable points against some of the bigger teams in the Championship.

Without Woodrow though, they wouldn’t be in with a chance of survival this term, and it’s important that the club do everything they can to keep hold of him heading into the January transfer window.