Cauley Woodrow, Herbie Kane and Uros Djurdjevic: The latest Barnsley transfer talking points

The January transfer window is fast approaching and for Barnsley fans it could be one of the most important months in a while.

The Tykes currently sit in 23rd position in the Championship with just Derby County below them, and had the Rams not had 21 points deducted earlier in the season then the Yorkshire outfit would be rock bottom.

Poya Asbaghi has a big job on his hands to turn the club’s fortunes around and business may have to be done next month to freshen the squad up for the second half of the campaign

What moves may be done though at Oakwell as a new transfer window closes in? Let’s look at three talking points that may be occurring in the boardroom right now.

Quiz: Can you remember Barnsley’s last 16 Boxing day results?

1 of 16 2020/21 - Huddersfield (H) 2-1 W 1-0 W 1-1 D 0-2 L

Woodrow to West Brom?

Barnsley skipper Cauley Woodrow hasn’t had the greatest season so far, scoring just four times for the Tykes and he’s been critical of sections of the fanbase for being ‘fickle’ as performances have slumped.

Woodrow has never failed to hit double figures in a season for Barnsley since arriving at the club in 2018 but he may not get past his current mark if West Brom make a move for him in the January window.

The Athletic believe that Woodrow is on Valerien Ismael’s list of targets at The Hawthorns, with the Frenchman potentially eyeing up a reunion with the man who helped lead his team to the play-off last season.

Would Barnsley consider a seven-figure bid for Woodrow? We’ll have to potentially wait and see.

A recall for Kane?

Herbie Kane is the forgotten man at Oakwell, having signed from Liverpool in 2020 after loan spells at Doncaster and Hull City.

It hasn’t quite worked out for the 23-year-old midfielder though since that permanent switch – he played 24 Championship games last season but they were mainly from the bench as Valerien Ismael did not fancy using him from the start.

Having secured a loan stint at Oxford United of League One though on transfer deadline day in August, Kane is revitalised and has four assists in the third tier this season.

Barnsley are considering recalling Kane, per the Chronicle, and it could be good for Asbaghi to have a look at him and it could be a fresh start for the midfielder.

Uros Djurdjevic interest?

With Woodrow potentially departing for West Brom, a striker would almost definitely be needed in January.

And as Football League World reported last week, Barnsley are one of a number of English clubs interested in Montenegro international striker Uros Djurdjevic, who plies his trade in the second tier of Spanish football with Sporting Gijon.

He has six goals in 17 appearances at that level this season and has apparently been offered out to clubs on British shores ahead of January.

Would he be a good fit for Barnsley? Who knows, but he has a lot of experience and at the age of 27 is probably hitting his peak now.