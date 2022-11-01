Cauley Woodrow at Luton Town: How has it gone so far? What issues does he face? What’s next?

Luton Town’s recruitment over the years has been excellent, which has been key to helping Nathan Jones’ men dream of winning promotion.

That will be the aim once again this season, even if the Hatters don’t have the resources of some of their rivals in the league.

However, one summer signing that hasn’t yet paid off was the addition of Cauley Woodrow. When the 27-year-old was brought back to Kenilworth Road it seemed like a real coup, as Woodrow had impressed at Barnsley over the years, with his intelligence and technical ability making him a real asset at this level.

And, here we assess how the transfer has gone for the attacker…

How has it gone so far?

It’s not been good.

Woodrow has made just seven appearances, many from the bench, and he is yet to register a goal or an assist, whilst the results when he did feature were poor.

To make matters worse, he is expected to be out until after the World Cup due to a calf injury, so it’s been a tough start for the player, although he still has plenty of time to turn things around.

What issues does he face?

The main focus right now will be getting fit.

There won’t be many who doubt the ability of Woodrow as he has shown his quality over the years and he’s entering the peak years of his career. So, there won’t be too many concerns at how he started, whilst the team were struggling then as well.

Therefore, the forward just needs to focus on his recovery and then it will be about showing Jones he deserves a place in the team, which will be tough given the competition for places.

What’s next?

The World Cup break has probably come at the right time for Woodrow as he will get time to get up to speed and he will hope to make a big impact when the season resumes in December.

With the Hatters well positioned to push for the play-offs, welcoming the forward back will be a major boost for Jones and there will be a hope that Woodrow can rediscover his best form to become a major player during the second part of the season.