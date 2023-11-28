Highlights Leicester City and Preston North End are both interested in Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah for the January transfer window.

Leicester City have been linked with a move for Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah in the January transfer window.

The Foxes currently lead the way at the top of the Championship table, but that does not mean the club isn’t targeting potential arrivals in the new year.

Enzo Maresca will be keen to bolster his ranks in order to consolidate the squad’s position as the best in the second division.

Leicester are only three points clear of second place Ipswich Town, so may look to sign the Liverpool defender in order to strengthen their defensive options.

However, according to Alan Nixon, they are set to face competition from Preston North End in the race to sign the centre back.

Who should Jarell Quansah sign for in January?

Carlton Palmer has highlighted Quansah’s spell on loan with Bristol Rovers last season as a sign of his potential.

However, the former midfielder believes that a move to Preston would make more sense than to Leicester given the greater opportunities to get consistent game time in Ryan Lowe’s side.

“Leicester City and Preston North End have both taken an interest in Liverpool's Jarrell Quansah,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Leicester City and Preston are both in and around the Championship promotion fight after 17 games.

“The Foxes sit on top of the table while the Lilywhites occupy sixth place, the last playoff spot in the playoffs.

“The January transfer window is fast approaching, and both sides will be hopeful of making some new signings to bolster their bids for promotion.

“Jarrell, a centre-back, caught the eye when out on loan at Bristol Rovers over the second half of last season.

“Ryan Lowe, Preston's manager, watched the 20-year-old in action last week and I think, of the both clubs, if he is allowed on loan they would have the advantage just simply because you'd be guaranteed more playing time.

“Leicester have several centre-backs in their squad like Souttar, who can't get a game at present, and Liverpool will not send him out on loan where he's not getting game time.

“That is the whole reason for a loan for a player of his age, to consider continuing his education playing football.”

Where are Leicester City and Preston North End in the Championship table?

Preston are currently sixth in the Championship table, 14 points adrift of leaders Leicester.

Lowe’s side lead seventh place Cardiff City by one point, with just nine separating sixth from 20th place, highlighting how close everything still is in the second tier.

Preston return to action this evening with a big game away to Middlesbrough.

Meanwhile, Leicester visit bottom side Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday evening.

Would Jarell Quansah be a good January signing?

Quansah has made four appearances in the Premier League so far this season but is just on the fringes of Jurgen Klopp’s first team plans.

A loan to the Championship would be a good move for the young defender in order for him to get greater experience playing at senior level.

Leicester have stiffer competition for places, which could make Preston the more appealing move.

However, if Quansah backs himself to earn a place in Maresca’s side then he should take the chance to move to the King Power instead.