One of the oldest stadiums in the English Football League, Turf Moor is certainly steeped in character, but amid a rise in modern footballing arenas, it certainly takes its fair share of stick.

If it's prawn sandwiches and fancy cocktails you're after, then Turf Moor probably isn't your place, but for a classic pie and a pint, then Burnley fans would argue there's no better place in England.

The footballing traditionalist loves a visit to Turf Moor, as despite being modernised over the years, the ground still retains its rustic look and have that old feel to it, hence why the club still have wooden seats in some areas of the ground.

That's something the locals embrace as they feel it embodies what the football club is about, almost as though it's part of the history of the club and they'd never want to see that change, regardless of what American owners ALK Capital have planned for the future.

That's not to everyone's taste though, and having flicked through Tripadvisor's reviews of Turf Moor, it's fair to say opinions are split on whether Turf Moor can be seen as a footballing church or somewhat of a deathtrap.

Could Burnley's Turf Moor do with an upgrade?

Perhaps it could do with an upgrade in certain areas, but for a ground that has stood since 1883, you could argue that plenty have upgrades have already been made to bring it up to scratch.

Without knocking it down and starting afresh, there's only so many upgrades that can be made to facilities, but some visiting fans would argue the opposite.

Turf Moor's history (Wikipedia) Opened 1883 Current capacity 21,944 Record attendance 54,775 (Burnley vs Huddersfield Town, 23 February 1924) Lowest attendance 400 (Burnley v Gainsborough Trinity, 8 March 1902)

Justin H reviewed Turf Moor in April 2019, and it's fair to say he didn't have a good word to say about the place: "Like a cattle shed for away fans, and the toilets were shocking. A real crush danger and accident waiting to happen. Absolutely nowhere near enough space, a disgrace and embarrassment to a proud town."

That's a sentiment echoed by a visitor in February 2020, who claimed that Burnley's home ground was "A bit dated", whilst also being "Very cramped and crowded."

Perhaps the most scathing review though came from Steve who visited in 2018 and described Turf Moor as "prehistoric".

He went on to claim: "It's dated, bland, colourless, dark, depressing and certainly one of the worst stands I have ever had the displeasure to visit"

What do people love about Turf Moor?

For all those negative reviews of Turf Moor, there were some far more positive ones from people who immersed themselves in the experience of visiting one of the oldest EFL grounds.

Joe visited East Lancashire in December 2022 and described the ground as an "Absolutely unbelievable place to watch football, a truly classic football ground which creates a magnificent atmosphere."

Celebrity fan once famously referred to Turf Moor as his "happy place" when appearing on reality TV show I'm a Celebrity, and it's certainly been other fans happy places too, as they've lauded thier visits to Turf Moor.

A 2019 visitor described Turf Moor and Burnley as "a football club and ground that's true to its roots and traditions."

That's certainly been a unique selling point for Turf Moor down the years, and that's a sentiment echoed by Linda in 2018, who claimed the ground "has plenty of atmosphere and passion that many other big clubs wish they could match."

And it's those last few words what makes Turf Moor such a special place for Burnley fans, who know that what they have can't be replicated by any big club.