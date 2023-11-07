Highlights Former Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom describes his start at Ajax as a catastrophe, but recent performances show signs of improvement.

Akpom admits it has been difficult for him to settle in at Ajax, but a conversation with the manager has helped him feel more comfortable.

Akpom's goal-scoring ability at Middlesbrough highlights the potential he brings to Ajax, and his recent form suggests that things will continue to improve for him.

Former Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom has labeled his start to his career at Ajax as a "catastrophe".

Akpom made the move over to Holland from the North East this summer for a fee of £10.5 million

Since then, however, the former Arsenal academy graduate has struggled for form compared to his sensational season last year in the Championship.

Chuba Akpom stat at Ajax as per Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Assists Stats 7 3 0

However, in recent games, Akpom has started to show the Ajax fans why he was so loved on Teeside, scoring three goals in two games from the bench.

In a recent interview, Akpom admitted it hasn't been easy for himself since crossing the North Sea but says things are starting to get better.

What did Akpom say in the interview?

Speaking to ESPN, Akpom said on his start to life at Ajax: "Catastrophe, personally and for the team, and we all know this, it is no secret.

"To be honest I haven't felt settled for two months, and it's only this week that I have felt settled.

"I've been in a hotel room by myself, I've not been playing, and I have kind of felt like I'm alone here but this week I have felt back to my normal self in my apartment.

"The manager came and spoke to me straight away and on a human level and asked how I am and how is my family.

"We are footballers, but we are human beings firstly, and I appreciated that chat I had with the manager and the assistant and when I left that meeting I felt happy and felt like I could get back to work."

Can Akpom now get back to his best at Ajax?

With him now feeling settled and back in among the goals, the hope for Akpom to succeed is certainly there.

Akpom scored 28 times in 38 appearances for Middlesbrough last season which is very impressive and one of the major reasons that Ajax signed him.

Since he had left Teeside, Michael Carrick's side have struggled for a talisman, with current forwards, Marcus Forss and Josh Coburn having each scored two so far, which highlights how valuable, Akpom was to Middlesbrough.

It was always going to be a challenge for Akpom to make that step up to a higher league to a side with so many expectations.

With him coming out about his struggles does this open more eyes on foreign players who might be in the same situation as Akpom?

It can be a struggle for most players who move over abroad to settle into their new environment and some take time to get to grips with the culture of the country and the way football is played in that country.

But with his recent form and him feeling more like himself, things can only get better for the 28-year-old, and Ajax fans can look forward to seeing the full potential of Akpom with his pace and power on display.

Whilst he struggled at the start, things surely now can only improve for Akpom.