Highlights Southampton's win against Leeds is seen as a significant boost for manager Russell Martin, who is aiming to lead the team to promotion to the Premier League.

Despite a recent slump in form, Southampton's new signings are starting to integrate into the team, and the win over Leeds is believed to be a turning point for the club's performance.

While Southampton has shown strength in possession and attacking prowess, their defensive record needs improvement. However, with the addition of quality recruits, there is optimism that the team can achieve their promotion goals.

Russell Martin will be hoping that his Southampton team beating Leeds at the weekend will ignite them with some much-needed confidence in their bid to win promotion to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The former Swansea boss took over in the summer, and a solid start to the season saw them win their first three games to act as the front runners for the title. But a run of four losses - including pummellings to Sunderland and Leicester - saw them slide down the table to 15th.

Despite bringing in over £100million in the summer with the sales of Romeo Lavia, James Ward-Prowse, Nathan Tella and Tino Livramento, their new signings have only just started to properly bed in on the south coast - but Carlton Palmer thinks the club are on an upward trajectory following their win over the Whites.

What did Carlton Palmer say about Russell Martin after Southampton's win?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer was hopeful for Martin that his season would take off after the resounding win on Saturday.

He said: “Southampton won at the weekend against Leeds at home, which is huge for Russell Martin.

“Southampton, with the funds and players at Russell’s disposal, are expected to mount a serious challenge of returning to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

“Four straight defeats were concerning, but it’s hoped this performance and result against Leeds United - who were unbeaten in their last six coming into this game and were fancied to get promoted themselves - will serve as a catalyst to propel Southampton on.”

Does Russell Martin have the managerial nous to steer Southampton to Premier League promotion?

There is no doubting that some of the managerial principles and philosophies that Martin boasts are top class. Possession-based teams always tend to be the better off come the end of the season in terms of the league table, and the statistics we’ve seen in terms of on-the-ball quality from St. Mary’s this season are in the upper echelons of the division.

But it’s the defensive side where Southampton have been lacking. They are joint-bottom of the division with Blackburn Rovers in terms of goals conceded, and though they have scored 15 - which is only less than seven teams - its the manner of the goals conceded, especially against Leicester City and Sunderland, that will have had fans fretting.

The incomings of Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who won the league last season with Burnley, and Ryan Manning from Swansea are top quality recruits and given time to gel, they should become better at understanding each other's game alongside stalwart Kyle Walker-Peters who was an England international not long ago.

And if his attacking stars turn up as they did on Saturday, there will be no doubt that the St. Mary’s side will shoot up the table. They are only nine points from the automatic promotion spots, which is more than attainable with 37 games of the season left, and that should serve as motivation to reach the top two by the end of the season after beating Leeds at the weekend.