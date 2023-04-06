Ross Stewart has endured a rotten debut season in the Championship.

When he has been on the pitch, the Sunderland striker has been electric, scoring 10 goals and bagging three assists in just 13 league appearances.

His absence through injury has been a huge hindrance to the Black Cats, who could have potentially competed more convincingly for a top six finish if the Scot had been available for more of the campaign.

Where will Ross Stewart play next season?

But speculation continues to persist when it comes to the future of the striker.

Stewart’s contract expires this summer, but Sunderland hold an option in his deal to extend it for a further year, which should absolutely be triggered.

However, beyond that, his future still remains in doubt.

There were numerous reports in January regarding a potential move in the winter window, but a season-ending injury has seen him put on the backburner up to this point.

With the summer now closing in, teams are once again beginning preparations for making moves in the transfer window and once again Stewart’s name is set to pop up.

It was reported last January that the likes of Brentford and Bournemouth are monitoring the situation, with both Premier League clubs interested in potentially making Sunderland an offer.

Will Sunderland sell Ross Stewart?

And now may be the right time for Sunderland to cash in on the striker.

Blackburn Rovers found themselves in a similar situation 12 months ago with their star man Ben Brereton Diaz and they opted to keep the Chile international into the last year in his deal.

Now Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side are competing for a play-off place, but the forward is set to depart at the end of the season as a free agent.

Unless promotion is secured, then it is likely that this decision will have proven very costly to the club’s finances.

Sunderland risk the same situation unfolding at the Stadium of Light.

Given Stewart’s own injury record, it could even prove an even greater risk, especially as a Premier League move could earn Sunderland an eight-figure sum in a transfer.

The team has also adapted well without him in the second half of the season, and reinvesting that money could further strengthen the squad throughout.

That could prove a more worthwhile way of bolstering Tony Mowbray’s bid to lead the club back to the Premier League in the long-run.

While the forward is clearly an exceptional talent, perhaps Sunderland are best off planning for life without Stewart.