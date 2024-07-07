Highlights Derby County aims to strengthen their squad and retain star center-back Eiran Cashin.

Goalkeeper Matthew Ryan and Liverpool's Bobby Clark could be loan additions.

Midfielder Ebou Adams is expected to join permanently from Cardiff City.

Having secured promotion from League One last season, Derby County will be looking to stabilise themselves in the Championship next year.

The transfer window will be a crucial factor behind how they do next season and so far we have seen some decent additions from the Rams.

Jerry Yates, Kayden Jackson and Corey Blackett-Taylor have all been added in the forward areas, providing the team with much-needed firepower, whilst Ben Osborn is a strong signing for Paul Warne in central midfield.

With nearly two months remaining until the transfer window closes, there is still ample time for additional deals to be made. Warne will be eager to strengthen other areas of the squad while ensuring that he retains some of his most trusted players.

Bearing this in mind, at Football League World we have decided to take a look at what would make the perfect window for Derby County.

Derby must ensure Cashin stays

The first area that the Rams' hierarchy must focus on is ensuring they keep their star centre-back Eiran Cashin.

The 22-year-old has been a key part of Derby for two years now and was crucial in last season's promotion as they became the tightest defence in League One.

Alongside the more experienced Curtis Nelson, he really proved himself and Derby fans will understand that any success they have next season will likely be based on keeping it tight at the back.

However, a concern for those around the club will be any renewed interest that may arrive for Cashin. Previously, Brighton were keen on signing the youngster but submitted a deal too late in the window for it to be finalised before the deadline.

This would suggest that the Seagulls may return this summer, but their change in head coach could deter any approaches. Despite this, it is still possible interest will arrive from elsewhere, but with Derby now in the Championship, you can imagine they would demand a significant sum for their star player.

Time will tell regarding Cashin, but for the perfect summer, they must do everything in their power to keep him.

Matthew Ryan to replace Joe Wildsmith

Joe Wildsmith was a surprise inclusion on County's retained list last month after contract talks broke down with last season's Golden Glove winner.

Speaking to TalkSport in June, Warne made it clear that there was more at play than just contracts: "Joe's contract ran out. We spoke about a new contract last season and that broke down and so we just move on. I want to sign a better number one than the one I've got.

With the Derby manager's thought process clear, the club have been linked with numerous goalkeepers.

Alan Nixon reported last week that Daniel Iversen of Leicester City was of interest. The keeper spent the second half of last season on loan at Stoke City, where he kept seven clean sheets in 18 games.

Other links have stated that former Arsenal keeper Matthew Ryan could be a target with the Australian's contract recently expiring at AZ Alkmaar. This would be a statement signing for Derby, and at 32 years old, Mathew Ryan represents a player who could significantly contribute to the club for the next two to three years.

A Premier League regular at Brighton, Ryan should be Derby's target over Iversen. His experience and skill set would make him a crucial addition to the first team while also providing valuable mentorship to the younger keepers, who represent the future of the Rams.

Bobby Clark joins on loan

One issue that Derby County face is that a portion of their squad are on the latter side of their careers. To combat this, they should look for some young blossoming loan additions and Liverpool's Bobby Clark would be a great start.

With the Rams still reportedly holding an interest in the midfielder, he could go some way to help replace Conor Hourihane and Korey Smith, who both left upon the expiry of their contracts.

The 19-year-old has benefited from departing manager Jürgen Klopp's faith in youth, already making 14 appearances for Liverpool's senior side, including a crucial 48-minute stint in their Carabao Cup final victory over Chelsea.

Despite being a growing presence in the first team, Clark will need more minutes to develop to his full potential. Liverpool may see Pride Park as the ideal venue to provide this now the club can offer Championship football.

Ebou Adams joins permanently

A man whose name has been on the lips of Derby fans so far this summer is Ebou Adams.

The midfielder was brilliant on loan from Cardiff City in the second half of last year, putting in commanding performances in front of that sturdy backline. So, it was no surprise to see him linked with a permanent return to Pride Park.

The Rams fan's hopes will have only been boosted by journalist Darren Witcoops' remarks yesterday, as he stated that negotiations have opened between both parties.

This deal seems likely to go through, and if Adams delivers performances as expected, Derby will boast a formidable midfield, especially with Osborn's signature already secured.