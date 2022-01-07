Cashin starts: The predicted Derby County XI to face Coventry in the FA Cup on Saturday

If you had no idea of their current situation, you wouldn’t think Derby County would be in turmoil off the pitch following some of their recent Championship performances.

Despite being in administration and having 21 points deducted from their league tally, Wayne Rooney’s side have rallied in recent weeks and find themselves on a four-match unbeaten run.

That included three wins in succession against Blackpool, West Brom and Stoke City before coming from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Reading on Monday afternoon.

The Championship survival battle has to be put on the back-burner for now though as the FA Cup takes priority with a trip to league rivals Coventry City in the third round on Saturday – let’s see how Rooney could line his Rams side up at the CBS Arena.

With Rooney naming a pretty consistent line-up recently, this match gives him the chance to perhaps rotate the pack somewhat.

It also gives the opportunity to hand some game-time to players that perhaps haven’t gotten much of it this season – the likes of Richard Stearman and Colin Kazim-Richards need starts with the latter scoring in his last three games for County off the bench.

However there are youngsters as well who could also come into Rooney’s plans for this – Festy Ebosele has been regularly featuring but the likes of Liam Thompson and Dylan Williams could get the chance to impress further.

And then there is 20-year-old Irish defender Eiran Cashin, who has made two substitute appearances in the league against Blackpool and West Brom and could gain a lot of experience playing next to someone like Stearman against a fellow Championship club.

There’s a chance though that some key players could start though, with the likes of Max Bird and Jason Knight being ultra-consistent they may not feel the need to be rested after a tough Christmas period.