Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol City

‘Cash in while we can’ – Loads of Bristol City fans adopt clear stance on 14-goal forward

Published

9 mins ago

on

Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou is the subject of transfer interest from Ligue 1 side Dijon, according to Sky Sports Transfer Centre (13/09, 13:53).

The Robins are reportedly prepared to cash in on Diedhiou given he is now entering the final year of his contract at Ashton Gate, and it appears as though Dijon are leading the race for his services after making a major push to lure him to France.

The 27-year-old is thought to be in talks over a fresh contract at Bristol City after netting 14 goals for the club last term, but Diedhiou is yet to put pen to paper on this new deal and he is now attracting interest from clubs further afield.

Diedhiou has been an excellent servant for the Robins since he first joined the club in 2017 – with the Senegal international having netted 41 goals since then – while he played in the club’s 2-1 win over Coventry on the opening day of the season.

Can you score full points in this Bristol City quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 11

Liam Walsh came through the Liverpool academy

Plenty of Bristol City fans suggested the club should offload Diedhiou given there appears to now be serious interest in him, with some supporters suggesting the striker no longer suits the club’s style of play under new boss Holden.

Here are some of the responses…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Cash in while we can’ – Loads of Bristol City fans adopt clear stance on 14-goal forward

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: