‘Cash in while we can’ – Loads of Bristol City fans adopt clear stance on 14-goal forward

Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou is the subject of transfer interest from Ligue 1 side Dijon, according to Sky Sports Transfer Centre (13/09, 13:53).

The Robins are reportedly prepared to cash in on Diedhiou given he is now entering the final year of his contract at Ashton Gate, and it appears as though Dijon are leading the race for his services after making a major push to lure him to France.

The 27-year-old is thought to be in talks over a fresh contract at Bristol City after netting 14 goals for the club last term, but Diedhiou is yet to put pen to paper on this new deal and he is now attracting interest from clubs further afield.

Diedhiou has been an excellent servant for the Robins since he first joined the club in 2017 – with the Senegal international having netted 41 goals since then – while he played in the club’s 2-1 win over Coventry on the opening day of the season.

Plenty of Bristol City fans suggested the club should offload Diedhiou given there appears to now be serious interest in him, with some supporters suggesting the striker no longer suits the club’s style of play under new boss Holden.

Here are some of the responses…

Let him go he didn't look interested yesterday, cash in while we can. — Joe Jones (@joejones1897) September 13, 2020

Martin Looks Far Better For our Style of play — George (@_bcfcgeorge) September 13, 2020

If they get it it’d suggest we get a very underwhelming price… — Euan (@euanbcfc_) September 13, 2020

Why would he go there — CharlieAdamno1Fan (@FanAdamno1) September 13, 2020

Fairs. They are doing decent business, would be a tempting proposition for him. If he wants to go get as much as possible for him. — Jamie (@Jay_Evans1997) September 13, 2020

Cash in, doesn’t want to be here — robbb (@r0bpars0ns) September 13, 2020

Bad news but hasn’t linked up well with Wells since he joined — tommy (@bs3tommy) September 13, 2020