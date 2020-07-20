‘Cash in’ – Huddersfield star linked with big-money exit: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It was certainly an eventful weekend at Huddersfield Town as the Terriers beat West Brom on Friday night, before seeing the Cowley brothers depart on Sunday.

Indeed, as well as that, the Yorkshire Post has reported that a club has bid £15m for Karlan Grant, with it likely that the striker could go for that price.

Do our writers think that is a fair figure, though? Let’s take a look…

Ned Holmes

Yes, I think this is a reasonable price for the Terriers striker.

He’s shown his quality in recent years and grabbed 18 league goals for Huddersfield this term despite their struggles with poor form.

There is so much to like about 22-year-old but most importantly he’s shown just how good he is in front of goal and that’s why I think £15 million is a fair price.

At 22, he should only get better over the next few years, which makes him the sort of signing that should pay dividends in the future.

Losing him will be a blow for Huddersfield but that £15 million should help them make serious improvements to their squad.

Jacob Potter

I think it’s a decent fee for the Terriers.

Grant has been brilliant for them this season, and a rare bright spark in a disappointing league campaign for the club, as they look as though they’ve narrowly avoided back-to-back relegations.

But if the club were to sell him for the rumoured fee of £15million, then it means they could reinvest those funds into other areas of the squad, as well as finding an adequate replacement for Grant.

You also have to take into consideration that Huddersfield don’t have a permanent manager in place at this moment in time, so those funds from a potential sale of Grant could be used to appoint a better manager ahead of the new season.

I’d cash in on him for that price, as they can definitely find a replacement with that amount of funds available.

George Harbey

I think you’d have to say that that price is fair for a player of Grant’s quality.

To score 18 goals for a side that has been battling it out at the bottom end of the league table this season is hugely impressive and he didn’t look out of place in the Premier League last season, either.

The funds will be vital for Huddersfield this summer as a new manager looks to rebuild their squad, and with another two years left on his deal, you’d imagine that this summer is the time they can demand the most amount of money for him.

It’s a blow to lose him of course, but £15m is a lot of money which would allow the club to reinvest in other areas of the pitch.