‘Cash in’, ‘Get rid’ – Plenty of Derby County fans losing patience as fresh player blow is revealed

Derby County have confirmed via their official website that they are likely to be without Jack Marriott for the remainder of the season due to a groin problem.

The 25-year-old has recently undergone groin surgery following a frustrating injury problem, and has been unable to train with his teammates ahead of Derby’s trip to Millwall this weekend.

Marriott has endured a frustrating campaign under Phillip Cocu, starting only 10 games in the Sky Bet Championship and making a further 19 substitute appearances.

How old are each of these 14 current Derby County players?

1 of 14 How old is Andre Wisdom? 23 25 27 30

The striker has scored only three goals across all competitions, with Chris Martin and Martyn Waghorn both ahead of him in the pecking order at Pride Park.

As per their official club website, Cocu has revealed that Marriott is likely to miss the remainder of the season through a groin injury, ahead of his side’s final nine games of the campaign.

He said: “Jack has had small surgery and he will be out for, most likely, the rest of the season. We will see how he comes out of the surgery in the next couple of weeks.”

Marriott was an integral player for Derby under Frank Lampard last term, especially in the vital stages of the campaign where he scored twice in the play-off semi-final against Leeds United at Elland Road.

But the former Peterborough United striker may have to sit on the sidelines for the remainder of the campaign, bringing to an end to what has been a turbulent season for the forward.

Here, we take a look at Derby fans’ reactions to this news…

Marriott injured? Didn’t see that coming — Lucas (@annison_) June 18, 2020

Next George Thorne, obviously has talent but never fit, shame — Kyle Guest (@Kyleguest) June 18, 2020

Cash in — • (@iBFSZN) June 18, 2020

Odd how they’ve left this until 2 days before season restarts when we’ve had 12 weeks of doing nothing! Could be rehabilitated by now — Pete (@dcfc_pb) June 18, 2020

Get rid! First touch is shocking with back to goal… Time to move on. — Mick George (@Michael61471203) June 18, 2020

Injured too often, if a good offer comes in then let him go. — Rob the ram (@robdcfc18) June 18, 2020

Hector-ingram incoming — Mitchell Ward⚫⚪ (@mitchward_7) June 18, 2020

Could we get our money back on him? — sean igoe (@hutch172) June 18, 2020

Surprise , surprise. — Mick McGovern (@mickmcgovern191) June 18, 2020

Was really looking forward to seeing him play regularly, however he's rarely fit enough — Tony (@TonyArn59424494) June 18, 2020

he's lucky to be able to get a procedure. — John Clement (@GeekayClement) June 18, 2020

Hopefully he'll be fit again for the summer so we can get some money back for him — Gavlar (@MontyandMarwood) June 18, 2020