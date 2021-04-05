Cash in, Earnshaw out: The dream Nottingham Forest XI from the last decade – Do you agree?

The last decade has seen Nottingham Forest fail to escape the clutches of the Sky Bet Championship.

The Reds have been there or thereabouts in the hunt for promotion in a few of their last 10 seasons, and came agonisingly close to finishing in the play-offs last term.

This season has obviously been a disappointing one, but Chris Hughton will be hoping to see his side end the season strongly and go again next season.

Naturally, Forest have had many players represent them over the last 10 years, and in all honesty, the amount who have flattered to deceive is much higher than the amount who have gone on to become heroes.

Here, we take a look at the dream Forest XI from the last decade. Who should have made the team and who shouldn’t have made the team?

Have a browse…