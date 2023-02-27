Casemiro shares message with Man Utd supporters after scoring in EFL Cup final triumph

Casemiro has taken to Twitter to share a message with Manchester United’s supporters following his side’s EFL Cup final clash with Newcastle United.

The midfielder helped the Red Devils secure a 2-0 victory at Wembley Stadium by scoring in this particular showdown.

Newcastle went close to opening the scoring in the 32nd minute as Allan Saint-Maximin’s effort was saved by David de Gea.

United took the lead immediately after de Gea’s stop as Casemiro headed home from Luke Shaw’s free-kick.

The Red Devils then doubled their advantage as Marcus Rashford’s deflected strike looped over Loris Karius.

Following the break, the Magpies pushed for a way back into the game but were unable to find a way past United’s defence.

A smart save from Karius in the closing stages of this fixture denied Bruno Fernandes from scoring a third for Erik ten Hag’s side.

Having won their first major honour with ten Hag at the helm, the Red Devils’ attention will now switch to the FA Cup as they are set to take on West Ham United in the fifth round of this competition at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Following his side’s win over Newcastle, Casemiro opted to share a message on Twitter.

The Brazil international posted: “A magical day at Wembley.

“We are the champions!”

The Verdict

United demonstrated yesterday they are clearly on the right path as they produced an extremely assured performance against the Magpies.

As well as scoring in this clash, Casemiro also made five tackles, two clearances and completed 36 passes as he recorded an impressive WhoScored match rating of 8.24.

Given that the Red Devils are still in contention to win the FA Cup and the Europa League, there is every chance that they could provide their fans with some more memorable moments later this year.

Providing that Casemiro is able to maintain his fitness, he could go on to help his side achieve a great deal of success in the Premier League over the course of the coming months as United aim to close the gap between them and leaders Arsenal.

