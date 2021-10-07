Carvalho to exit? 2 Fulham transfer scenarios that could materialise in the January window

Fulham will be looking to pick up where they have left off once they return from the international break, with the club currently occupying fifth place in the Sky Bet Championship.

Marco Silva’s side have played some brilliant football so far this season and owe a great deal of debt to the likes of Aleksander Mitrovic and Harry Wilson, with the duo having performed superbly up to this point.

However their copy book has been somewhat blotched after they lost heavily against Coventry City recently, perhaps underlining some areas that they need to improve upon.

With winter fast approaching, Silva may well once again revisit the possibility of strengthening his squad, whilst there is also a chance that there could be some departures.

With that in mind, here we have taken a look at TWO Fulham transfer scenarios that could materialise in the January transfer window…

Anguissa to leave?

André Zambo Anguissa has joined Italian side Napoli on loan this season and could well have played his last game in a Fulham shirt.

The midfielder has had an eventful spell with the Whites ever since arriving from Marseille back in the summer of 2018 and is now on his second loan away from Craven Cottage.

His previous move to Villarreal didn’t work out for various reasons and as a result he returned to West London and featured heavily under Scott Parker before the manager’s exit to Bournemouth.

Now with Napoli possessing an option to buy the player outright, Anguissa could finally leave Fulham for good.

Carvalho to exit?

Fabio Carvalho is a name that has been talked about for months in the Championship and it appears interest in the player’s services isn’t going to die down anytime soon as his contract wrangle with the club continues.

The attacking midfielder’s current contract is due to expire in the summer of next year, which means the Whites are at risk of potentially losing him for free if a new deal cannot be struck between both parties.

A recent report has suggested that negotiations are being held up because the player is currently in the process of switching management companies.

With there being interest in the youngster from both in England and abroad, Fulham may well be forced to cash in come January if a new contract remains unsigned.