Carvalho starts: The predicted Fulham XI to face Sheffield United on Monday night

Fulham will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship tomorrow when they host Sheffield United at Craven Cottage.

Marco Silva’s side were forced to settle for a draw in their recent showdown with Luton Town as Aleksandar Mitrovic’s effort was cancelled out by Elijah Adebayo’s header.

Having failed to secure maximum points in any of their last four league games, Fulham know that they will need to be at their very best if they are to pick a positive result in Monday’s meeting with the Blades as their opponents have won their last three games in the Championship.

Whilst Fulham will not be able to call upon the services of Jay Stansfield for this fixture due to the fact that the forward is currently recovering from a knee injury, the likes of Denis Odoi, Josh Onomah and Rodrigo Muniz will all be pushing for a place in the club’s starting eleven.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how the Cottagers could line up against the Blades tomorrow…

Having utilised the 4-2-3-1 formation on numerous occasions this season, Silva is expected to revert to this system on Monday after deploying a 4-3-3 set-up against Luton Town.

Goalkeeper Marek Rodak will be aiming to claim his sixth clean-sheet of the season tomorrow.

Tim Ream will be partnered in the heart of defence by Tosin Adarabioyo who scored for Fulham in their last home league fixture.

Joe Bryan will feature at left-back whilst Kenny Tete will be handed another opportunity to impress on the right-hand side by Silva.

Tom Cairney is set to start in central-midfield alongside Jean Michael Seri who has only missed one league game this season.

Whilst Neeskens Kebano and Harry Wilson will be tasked with providing width in tomorrow’s clash, Bobby Decordova-Reid could be replaced in the side by Fabio Carvalho.

After setting the Championship alight during the opening weeks of the season by providing four direct goal contributions in five appearances, Carvalho has been unable to reach similar heights in recent weeks as he has struggled with his consistency.

Determined to prove his worth to Silva, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the attacking midfielder ends up producing an eye-catching display against the Blades.

Mitrovic is once again expected to lead the line for Fulham and will unquestionably fancy his chances of adding to the 22 goals that he has already scored at this level in this particular fixture.