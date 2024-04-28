Highlights Hull City's plans for next season are on hold, awaiting their division placement and potential improvements.

Fabio Carvalho, Fernando Muslera, and Jimmy Dunne are dream signings under Liam Rosenior.

Hull must make decisions on in/outcoming players, considering star interest and areas to strengthen.

Hull City will have their plans for next season on hold as they are yet to find out which division they could be playing their football in next season.

The Tigers are hopeful of finishing inside the top six come the end of the campaign, with Liam Rosenior already knowing what areas of his squad he needs to improve during the summer.

At the end of this term, six players will be out of contract while six players will return to their parent clubs, with decisions to be made on potential outgoings and incomings before the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

FLW takes a look at three dream, yet realistic signings the Tigers could complete ahead of next season.

Fabio Carvalho

Starting off the list is a player who has been reborn during his loan spell on Humberside.

Fabio Carvalho joined the Tigers during the January transfer window, having endured a difficult spell with RB Leipzig, but has since flourished under the guidance of Liam Rosenior since his arrival and scoring important goals against Southampton, Leeds United and Coventry City.

In March, journalist Fabrizio Romano poured cold water on claims that the club were seeking a permanent deal when talking to Caught Offside. Obviously, the move would be made easier should a place in the top six be secured with more finances made available to them should they return to the Premier League.

The Tigers are also expecting interest in star man, Jaden Philogene, who in January was linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur and a return to Aston Villa, with the club having a buyback clause for the 22-year-old, and Carvalho would be the ideal replacement should he leave the club.

Carvalho has shown in previous seasons in the Championship with Fulham the quality he has at this level, but it remains to be seen what his future holds at Anfield, with Jürgen Klopp, the man who brought him to Merseyside, leaving in the summer.

Should he fail to make his way into the incoming manager's plans, Hull could be tempted to bring him to the MKM Stadium on a permanent deal after a promising loan spell.

Fernando Muslera

One area that Liam Rosenior may look to improve within his side could come in defence, with the Tigers having conceded a number of avoidable goals this term.

And one player they could look to bring in is experienced goalkeeper, Fernando Muslera.

The 37-year-old goalkeeper will see his contract expire with the Turkish side in the summer, and has been a constant and has been a constant feature for the 23-time Turkish champions since joining them in 2011.

While Hull only welcomed Ryan Allsop to the club last summer, the option to bring a player in who has had regular Champions League experience could be an opportunity the Tigers may not choose to pass up along with the character he will bring into the dressing room.

At the start of the month, the club's owner, Acun Ilicali, admitted he would like to bring Muslera to the club next season, along with a slightly more optimistic target in former Manchester United midfielder, Fred, who currently plays for Fenerbache.

Having spent much of his career in Turkey, Muslera could fancy a crack at helping the Tigers get back to the Premier League as his career comes to an end.

Jimmy Dunne

The final player to feature on the list is Queens Park Rangers defender, Jimmy Dunne, who has impressed under Marti Cifuentes.

Throughout the season, the 26-year-old has formed a solid partnership alongside Steve Cook at the heart of the R's defence, while also showcasing his adaptability for the side, having played at right-back as well this term.

Jimmy Dunne's QPR statistics this season as per Transfermarkt and FotMob Appearances 28 Goals 1 Clean sheets 8 Minutes played 2,255 Successful passes 1,099 Pass accuracy 79.4% Touches 1,845 Duels won 193 Aerial duels won 122 Dribbled past 6

The Irish defender would be a shrew addition having proved himself at this level this term, with the ability to help the Tigers fight for promotion next term.

Hull are expecting offers for some of their star players, with it seeming ever more likely that Jacob Greaves could leave the MKM Stadium at the end of this season, with Everton registering their interest should they lose Jarrad Branthwaite in the summer.

In any team, versatility is a vital component looked for in players and Dunne has that in abundance which is something Liam Rosenior could explore over the next couple of months.