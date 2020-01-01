22-y/o starts: The Nottingham Forest XI that Sabri Lamouchi should play against Blackburn Rovers

Nottingham Forest will look for a third straight win when they host Blackburn Rovers at the City Ground this afternoon.

Heading in to the busy Christmas period, Sabri Lamouchi’s side were struggling, having failed to win in five games, but a Boxing Day victory over Hull City kick started their form once again.

Sunday’s win over Wigan Athletic followed thanks to a goal from Tobias Figueiredo, and that leaves the Reds with an opportunity to secure a third straight win on New Years Day.

Brice Samba has been in excellent form for Forest this term and he will continue to sit in goal, having secured an impressive 10th clean sheet against Wigan.

The back four for Lamouchi realistically pick themselves at the moment with little to halt the form of Matty Cash, Chema, Joe Worrall and Figueiredo.

Ahead will be Ryan Yates and Ben Watson, who will occupy the holding midfielder roles, whilst Sammy Ameobi, Alfa Semedo and Joao Carvalho will likely play in an attacking trio ahead of them.

Tiago Silva is available for the visit of Blackburn, but it may be wise for Lamouchi to continue with the side that beat Wigan. Some may feel Carvalho will be dropped but he could benefit from a run in the team, providing he is going to stay, as he has the ability to make a difference at this level if he can rediscover his best form.

In the lone striker role, Lewis Grabban will continue and he will be looking to kick start the year with a goal.

