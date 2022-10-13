Carvalhal? Martins? All the latest news with Hull City’s search for a new manager

Hull City are still on the lookout for a new manager after opting to part ways with Shota Arveladze last month.

Arveladze was relieved of his duties on the day of the Tigers’ clash with Luton Town following a poor run of form in the Championship.

Set to take on Birmingham City on Sunday, it will be interesting to see whether Hull are able to make any significant progress in this particular search.

Currently 20th in the league standings, the Tigers will be desperate to avoid the prospect of being dragged into a relegation battle in the coming months and thus cannot afford to make a mistake when it comes to their recruitment.

Here, we have decided to take a look at all the latest news with Hull’s search for a new manager…

Hull were on the verge of appointing Pedro Martins as their new boss last week after reaching a verbal agreement with the 52-year-old.

However, talks with the former Olympiacos boss have now collapsed.

Carlos Carvalhal has also been linked with the Hull job following Arveladze’s departure.

A report from Hull Live last week suggested that Carvalhal was not being considered for this role by owner Acun Ilicali.

Former Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan is not believed to be in contention for this vacancy despite recently being included on a four-man shortlist that was reported by Football Insider.

Carvalhal, Scott Parker and Sergen Yalcin were also named on this shortlist.

Another individual who is unlikely to become Hull’s new boss is Bruno Baltazar.

In an interview with A Bola (as cited by Sport Witness), Baltazar revealed that he is yet to receive any contact from the Tigers regarding this role.

As it stands, Hull’s caretaker boss Andy Dawson is set to oversee the club’s clash with Birmingham this weekend as the search for a new permanent manager continues.

The Tigers have won one game and have suffered two defeats under the guidance of Dawson in the Championship.