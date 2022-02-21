Cartwright starts: The predicted Hull City XI to play Barnsley on Tuesday night

Hull City take on Barnsley tomorrow in the Championship, as Shota Arveladze goes in search of a much-needed win.

The Tigers aren’t in trouble in terms of relegation, but a win over Barnsley would kickstart a big week and get Hull moving towards safety.

Plans, then, can begin for the coming seasons, where Hull hope to be far more competitive in the Championship following their recent takeover.

Looking ahead to tomorrow’s clash with Barnsley, it’s hard to imagine Arveladze changing too much given the nature of another battling point at QPR on the weekend.

As our graphic shows, though, one change will come in goal with Matt Ingram following concussion protocols.

Harvey Cartwright replaced him in West London on Saturday, with Nathan Baxter in a race against time to get himself fit and available.

Given that, Cartwright might just be handed the opportunity to start behind an unchanged defensive unit: Callum Elder, Jacob Greaves, Sean McLoughlin and Di’Shon Bernard.

Alfie Jones and Richie Smallwood feel the best fit to continue as a midfield pivot, allowing Keane Lewis-Potter, George Honeyman and Ryan Longman to move forward into the final third.

Marcus Forss should lead the line again, lifted by his goal over the weekend.

