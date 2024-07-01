Highlights Carlton Palmer suggests Lewis O'Brien could join Luton Town or Norwich City, with the former potentially having an edge given they could be big top-two challengers.

O'Brien had a loan at Middlesbrough, making 23 appearances in the Championship.

Luton and Norwich may prefer a loan, but Nottingham Forest hopes for a permanent deal.

Carlton Palmer has tipped Lewis O'Brien to join Luton Town, but reckons he would also do well at Norwich City.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O'Brien spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough, where he made 23 appearances in the Championship.

Lewis O'Brien's 2023/24 stats for Middlesbrough (all competitions); according to Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Assists 25 0 1

Boro could have made the deal permanent at the end of the season, although they decided early in the summer that they were not going to take up their option.

Forest confirmed the signing of Elliott Anderson from Newcastle United on Monday morning, and it appears as though O'Brien is going to be leaving the City Ground soon after, with Luton and Norwich interested in the 25-year-old.

Carlton Palmer's verdict on O'Brien's potential move

With O'Brien poised to make a move to the Championship, ex-England international Carlton Palmer has had his say on the midfielder, believing that he would be an excellent addition for Luton or Norwich.

Palmer spoke exclusively to Football League World, discussing what he would do if he was in O'Brien's position this summer:

He said: "It's reported that Luton Town and Norwich City are both exploring a move to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O'Brien on loan for next season.

"Lewis spent last season on loan at Championship Middlesbrough, where he played 23 times. Middlesbrough did have an option to sign the player permanently but have decided against that.

"Nottingham Forest are hoping that somebody will come in and stump up the money for Lewis O'Brien, they really don't want him to go out on loan, they would rather just offload him off the playing side.

"He's still got two years left to run on his contract, so Forest are hoping that a club will eventually stump up the cash for a permanent deal. It remains to be seen whether Luton or Norwich push through a permanent deal - both are thought to be really preferring to take him on loan to start off with.

"Which team would be better for him? He's a really good player. I think the way that Luton Town play, the way they like to attack teams, they generally go in with three centre-backs and play three in that midfield area, and then you've got the balance of his left foot on that side.

"I think Luton Town would be a great move for him, but I could see him doing well at either club. I would think, looking at it, Luton Town are one of the favourites to get promoted back to the Premier League next season, and Norwich will be looking to be in and around the play-offs.

"If I was the player, I would be looking at that, looking at the manager, good manager, good young manager, and they're a team that is going to be knocking for automatic promotion next year."

Luton and Norwich will be hoping to compete at the top end of the division

Norwich will be aiming to compete for another top-six finish next season under new boss Johannes Hoff Thorup.

Luton will hope that they can bounce back to the Premier League after suffering relegation at the end of their first campaign back in the top flight last season.

O'Brien will be looking at both clubs as an opportunity to potentially get a Premier League promotion on his CV, after he lost the 2022 play-off final with Huddersfield Town against Forest, before signing for them that summer.

It seems as though the Hatters and the Canaries both want to initially sign the midfielder on loan, although with Forest's preference clearly being a permanent deal, it will be interesting to see how any potential agreement is structured.

Palmer believes that Kenilworth Road would be the best destination for O'Brien this summer, as he prepares to return to the Championship ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.