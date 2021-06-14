Carson Palmer makes concerning Sheffield Wednesday recruitment admission

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Carson Palmer has claimed that the Owls will struggle to recruit players this summer due to the current turmoil the club is facing.

The Owls were relegated to League One on the final day of the 2020/21 Championship campaign and things have gone from bad to worse since as it’s been reported that the players have not been receiving their wages on time or in full.

With 10 senior players leaving the club at the end of the contracts, Darren Moore’s squad needs reinforcement ahead of the new campaign but, speaking to This Is Futbol, Palmer has questioned how effective the Yorkshire club’s recruitment will be this summer.

He said: “Really is a complete and utter mess. They’ve let 10 players go, which they’ve had to do, because of the wage bill.

“They want to recruit players. How are you going to recruit players when the club’s in turmoil?

“It’s shambolic at the moment and it doesn’t seem to be getting any better. I’m hearing not just about the salaries, I’m hearing that they could face a points deduction before they even start in League One next season. Something needs to be sorted out at the football club.”

The current situation concerning wages has reportedly left some players threatening to walk out of the club, while football finance expert Kieran Maguire has suggested Wednesday could face serious sanctions from the EFL and FA if they don’t sort it out soon.

The Verdict

Things are starting to look very worrying at Hillsborough, which is such a shame for a club of that ilk.

Palmer is bang on here on recruitment. The current situation with player wages and the Owls’ general ongoing struggles is not going to make the Yorkshire club a particularly enticing destination for players.

Having seen a large chunk of his senior squad leave, Moore needs to add some more quality ahead of the start of the 2021/22 League One campaign.

His hands are currently tied due to the club’s transfer embargo but even if that is lifted, you feel significant things will need to change at Wednesday or they could face further recruitment issues.