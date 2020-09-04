Carroll starts: The QPR XI that Warburton should play v Plymouth tomorrow

The Carabao Cup 1st round takes place this weekend as 20/21 begins to gather pace in these unique times.

It’s rare to see the cup kicking off before the league but that is the situation we are in, whilst international football is also playing its part in impacting some managers’ selection calls for this weekend.

In what is set to be one of the most congested seasons in living memory, we could well see some sides being willing to bow out of the cups early to ease things, but it is also important at this stage to build momentum at any given opportunity.

For QPR, it’s a clash with newly-promoted League One side Plymouth Argyle, in what should be an intriguing clash.

For the R’s, we could see a line-up similar to the one that featured against Arsenal from the get-go in their 4-3 friendly defeat, though it’s, of course, hard to be on the nose with selection with so many permutations right now:

Lyndon Dykes is set to miss out thanks to international duties so it could well be Aramide Oteh that gets his chance.

Tom Carroll was a trialist in the Arsenal friendly but is now a Hoops player officially and could well make a start for the club in the middle of the park, with Luke Amos and Geoff Cameron in there with him.

Bright Osayi-Samuel remains a QPR player for now despite big speculation around him, whilst interest will be high over how Ilias Chair progresses this year.

In defence, Rob Dickie got some decent minutes under his belt with Arsenal and this gives him another chance to play, potentially alongside Yoann Barbet.

Todd Kane could easily feature in this side with him coming on during the Arsenal game but Osman Kakay and Lee Wallace could just as likely keep their place whilst Joe Lumley could start in goal.

Quiz: What club did QPR sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

1 of 14 Mauricio Isla joined on loan from which club? Lazio Inter Milan Juventus Fiorentina