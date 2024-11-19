Middlesbrough face a potentially crucial week of Championship football starting on Saturday when they travel to Oxford United, as a grueling December awaits Michael Carrick's side.

After a mixed start to the season, Boro went into the November international break looking like the high quality side many expected them to be this season, after putting four past Queens Park Rangers and five past Luton Town.

As a result, Carrick and his players probably won't have wanted that two-week interval to arrive, but beginning on Saturday, the Teessiders will know they face a vital week of second tier action.

Middlesbrough take on Oxford United this weekend, before two big home games against Blackburn Rovers and Hull City respectively.

Carrick will be fully aware that his side need to make the most of those nine points on offer, as a testing festive period awaits them on the other side...

Boro should be looking to take maximum points

There are no easy games in the Championship; anyone versed in how the division works won't need that explaining to them, and certainly not Carrick.

On the other hand, there are what you would class as winnable ones, and Boro's opening three fixtures upon the resumption of domestic football certainly fall into that category.

First up is a trip to Oxford on Saturday, and after an impressive start to their first season back in the second tier in 25 years, Des Buckingham's side have won just once in their last 10 league outings.

The U's sit 20th in the Championship for average possession per game with 45 per cent, compared to Middlesbrough's fifth-best of 55.7 per cent - per FotMob. Boro then can expect to see the majority of the ball, and they must continue to show that ruthless streak when it comes to taking their chances.

Oxford have picked up 15 of their 17 league points at home, however, having lost just one of their eight matches at the Kassam Stadium so far this season.

After Oxford comes back-to-back home fixtures for Middlesbrough, with Blackburn making the journey over to Teesside next Wednesday for a clash under the Riverside lights.

Rovers have also been struggling for wins in recent weeks, with John Eustace's side winning just one of their last five - which was in their latest outing against Cardiff City.

Blackburn have been somewhat of a bogey team for Boro in recent years though, with Middlesbrough beating Rovers just once in their last 10 league meetings stretching back to August 2019.

Carrick's side then welcome Tim Walter's struggling Hull City to the Riverside on Saturday 30 November, with the Tigers winless in their last seven league games coming out of the international break.

Middlesbrough couldn't ask for a much tougher December

If Middlesbrough can collect maximum points from those next three fixtures, it would see them enter the festive period full of confidence and morale, which is something they may well need knowing what's ahead.

Middlesbrough's December Championship fixture list Opponent Home/Away Date Burnley Away Fri, 6 Dec, 8pm KO Leeds United Away Tue, 10 Dec, 8pm KO Millwall Home Sat, 14 Dec, 3pm KO Plymouth Argyle Away Sat, 21 Dec, 3pm KO Sheffield Wednesday Home Thu, 26 Dec, 3pm KO Burnley Home Sun, 29 Dec, 8pm KO

Boro take on Burnley twice, away trips to Leeds and Plymouth, as well as home games against Millwall and Sheffield Wednesday respectively.

Carrick's side open December with three consecutive clashes against teams who are obvious promotion contenders through their early season form, before travelling the length of the country to take on a Plymouth side who've made Home Park a real fortress so far this season.

Danny Rohl's Sheffield Wednesday are capable of landing a knockout punch on any team in the division on their day, and they will provide a tough test when they travel to Teesside on Boxing Day, before rounding 2024 out with Scott Parker's Burnley at the Riverside.

With these fixtures to come, Carrick and his Middlesbrough players will know how important it is that they put Oxford, Blackburn and Hull to the sword, as December may prove to be tough sledding when it comes to picking up wins.