Queens Park Rangers are keen to sign Carrarese centre-back Marco Imperiale in the upcoming January transfer window.

This is according to Italian publication TuttoMercatoWeb, who have claimed that negotiations between the two clubs have already begun ahead of the opening of the mid-season market.

QPR have already conducted plenty of transfer business in recent times, with the club enduring a very busy summer transfer window.

They may have lost former talisman Lyndon Dykes and talented forward Sinclair Armstrong, but they used their far-reaching scouting network to make some interesting moves.

And they have even been able to do some business since the summer window closes, with the R's deciding to make former Blackpool loanee Karamoko Dembele's move from Stade Brestois permanent.

Goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd also made the move to Loftus Road, but more could be done during the January window.

The R's may have been able to get themselves back on track in recent times, having previously been in the relegation zone, but Marti Cifuentes will know that he could add more to his squad.

QPR targeting move for Marco Imperiale

The R's probably need to look at their centre-back situation during the January window.

Jake Clarke-Salter has struggled with injuries again at times, and that's a real blow, because he's a real asset for the club when he's able to perform.

Jake Clarke-Salter's 2024/25 campaign at QPR Competition Appearances Championship 8 EFL Cup 2 (Correct as of December 24th, 2024)

Steve Cook and summer signing Liam Morrison have been able to step in, but Cook was forced off with an injury against Preston North End last weekend.

This could make a centre-back addition important - and TuttoMercatoWeb believes QPR have opened talks to sign Imperiale.

They are keen to make a concrete move for the player - and have made a real statement of intent by moving for the player before the January window has opened - whether they can get a deal over the line for the player remains to be seen though.

Marco Imperiale would be an interesting addition for QPR

Imperiale isn't a player many English football fans will be familiar with.

He has spent a decent chunk of his career in the lower divisions of Italian football, but has clearly done enough to interest the R's.

At 25, the centre-back shouldn't take too long to adapt to first-team football at Loftus Road, but he may need a bit of time to settle in and get used to life in the English capital.

It will be fascinating to see how he gets on and how much game time he gets if he does make this switch to West London.

He could turn out to be a very shrewd addition if he can perform well, because it would be difficult to see him costing too much.