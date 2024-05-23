Highlights Sara's impressive season with Norwich has attracted interest from Roma, Crystal Palace, and Wolves among others.

Norwich City's Gabriel Sara is reportedly on AS Roma's transfer target list this summer.

The links come following a good season for Sara and Roma's desire to freshen up their midfield, with new manager Daniele De Rossi in charge.

With Norwich having missed out on the chance to gain promotion after being eliminated by Leeds United in the play-off semi-finals, and with other clubs than Roma also interested, Norwich may be saying goodbye to their Brazilian midfielder.

Carlton Palmer's thoughts on Gabriel Sara and Roma

Following the report from Italian media outlet Leggo, as quoted in the Pink'Un, the revelation is that Sara is being chased by a host of clubs both here in England, and in Europe.

Roma are the newest to be mentioned among a growing list of interested clubs that already include Crystal Palace and Wolves.

Carlton Palmer has given FLW his thoughts on a potential move to Roma for Sara.

Speaking exclusively to FLW, he said: "He has had a fantastic season for Norwich.

"25 goal contributions in 48 matches this season is very impressive and is a terrific return for a midfielder.

"Roma believe they lack a box-to-box midfielder, so they would be very keen to bring Sara in, having seen how well he has done in the Championship with the Canaries.

"If he does depart, given that he and Norwich have missed out on promotion through the play-offs, then the Canaries will be looking for a huge profit on the money they signed him for four years ago.

"I think Sara's versatility across the midfield has given him the edge over other targets on Roma's list, so it makes sense that talks are set to take place immediately between the two parties.

"Obviously Norwich will not want to sell all their star players, but having failed to make it to the Premier League for yet another season, they have to understand that there will be interest in their top players like Sara.

"Norwich will likely have to rebuild following their failed attempt at promotion, and one of the downsides of any summer window following no promotion, is that one or two of your star players may leave. So with that, I think it will be very difficult for Norwich to keep hold of Sara into next season."

How much will Norwich miss Gabriel Sara

As mentioned by Carlton above, Sara has been in rich form for the Canaries this season, and was one of their driving forces behind their final position in the Championship this season.

Gabriel Sara's Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 46 Average Minutes Per Game 89 Goals 13 Shots Per Game 2.2 Shots on Target Per Game 0.6 Touches Per Game 76.6 Assists 12 Key Passes Per Game 2.6 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.9 Total Duels Won Per Game 4.8 Stats Correct As Of May 4, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

Having seen the breakdown of his stats, it's going to be very hard for any current player, or indeed any future signing made, to replicate that impact for Norwich from Sara's position.

If concentrating on his primary role in defensive midfield, then current player Marcelino Nunez will have to step up to fill Sara's boots, helping to provide any combativeness that Norwich may lack if Sara leaves, as well as provide more assists from his deeper position.

If focusing on other positions that Sara has filled this season, such as out on the wing in former manager David Wagner's favoured 4-2-3-1 formation, then the likes of Christian Fassnacht, and, if he stays despite reported interest, Jonathan Rowe, will have to combine to help contribute even more assists as well as goals to help fill any void left by Sara.

It will be difficult for Sara to be replaced, no matter how hard Norwich's transfer team research and scout out his replacement, and there may be a sense of 'what if' for Norwich fans had Sara continued his spectacular form and helped Norwich edge out Leeds in both of the play-off semi-final games and put them on a course for potential promotion.