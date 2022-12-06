Carlton provides Sheffield Wednesday verdict after goalless draw at Derby County

Sheffield Wednesday edge closer to the League One summit at the weekend, with the Owls playing out a goalless draw at Derby County.

In a game where both teams fought well, it eventually ended as a third successive clean sheet for the Yorkshire club, whilst they extended their unbeaten run in the league to eight.

With Plymouth Argyle suffering a defeat at home to Port Vale, the Owls are now two points off top-spot and remain a point from Ipswich Town in second.

Sharing his thoughts after Saturday’s draw at Pride Park, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “If you look at the results, again, Plymouth got beat. Only Barnsley in the top six won. They’re on a great run of form now. They’ve won the last four on the spin. Ipswich drew, Bolton drew and Portsmouth got beat.

“So a draw and a clean sheet, two points behind the leaders. Yeah, of course, it is a good position to be in.

“And with the injury situation, I mean, two fullbacks playing in the back three, you know, it’s a fantastic result.”

The verdict

Sheffield Wednesday have managed to embark on an unbeaten run during what could be described as a defensive injury crisis.

Proving to continue amidst adversity, the Owls have been excellent, and whilst they were unable to pick up all three points, it is still a good result against a team like Derby.

Darren Moore’s side have been snapping at the heels of Plymouth and Ipswich over the last few weeks and they will be hoping that they can displace both as the season progresses.

To register a third successive clean sheet when they have so many defensive injuries at the moment is excellent, especially considering that this latest one came with two full-backs in a back three.