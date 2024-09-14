Carlton Palmer believes that the Sheffield United takeover being completed would give the Blades a real chance of winning promotion as it would allow Chris Wilder the chance to strengthen his squad in January and give them real depth.

The Blades have made an outstanding start to the season and their 2-0 win away to Hull City on Friday night ensured they're still unbeaten in the Championship, but off the field there is still uncertainty as the proposed deal from the US-based consortium is still yet to have been completed.

The Star have reported that the takeover bid is approaching a crucial phase as the US-based investors look to get a deal over the line. It's also reported that the initial feeling of confidence has faded into optimism, but the EFL were broadly happy with the consortium's plans to take over at Bramall Lane, and just one more document is needed to get the go-ahead to complete the deal.

However, until the deal is officially completed there will always be uncertainty, and the Blades faithful will be hoping it's completed in the very near future.

Carlton Palmer on the Sheffield United takeover situation

Palmer believes that a takeover being completed in the near future would be a very welcome boost for the club, and would allow Wilder to strengthen his side in January, leaving them well-placed to make an immediate return to the top-flight.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: "There is still some hope that the US consortium who are trying to buy Sheffield United will complete a deal very soon.

"This is the news coming out from Bramall Lane. Apparently, there’s a final form involved, and securing additional financial backing is all that remains to be signed before the deal is ratified.

“The transfer window is already shut, but Chris Wilder has done a magnificent job in bringing some very good players to Sheffield United albeit it was all late in the window.

“They’ve got off to a very good start this season, they’re unbeaten this season, with a two-point deduction, and they now sit third in the table after beating Hull City last night.

“Without the two point deduction they would be sat in second place, just one point behind Sunderland, but they have played a game more as it stands.

“This is brilliant news for Chris Wilder because he’s got them up and running and a deal being concluded would mean that he could look to bring reinforcements into the football club in the January transfer window, because they are thin on numbers.

“They have got a very good starting XI, but they’ve got a very young bench and Chris would like to bring some more quality and experience into the football club to help them push on.

“Chris Wilder has said that the priority is to get promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt, and should this deal go through, it would be fantastic news for Chris and the supporters.”

Completing a takeover in the near future is hugely important for Sheffield United

The Blades have seen two takeovers fall through in recent seasons, and the Bramall Lane faithful will be desperately hoping it doesn't happen again.

Earlier this year, the club were hit with a two-point deduction by the EFL for non-payment of transfer money to other clubs during their 2022/23 promotion-winning season, a time when funds were reportedly so stretched that the club failed to pay suppliers and were forced to deny reports they were on the verge of administration.

Sheffield United's 2024/25 summer signings Player Club signed from Deal structure Jamie Shackleton Leeds United Permanent Sam McCallum Norwich City Permanent Kieffer Moore Bournemouth Permanent Callum O'Hare Coventry City Permanent Harrison Burrows Peterborough United Permanent Harry Soutar Leicester City Loan Alfie Gilchrist Chelsea Loan Tyrese Campbell Stoke City Permanent Michael Cooper Plymouth Argyle Permanent Jesrun Rak-Sakyi Crystal Palace Loan

A takeover, and a fresh injection of cash would allow Wilder the chance to strengthen his side in January, and that added depth could perhaps be the difference between winning promotion and missing out.

The current uncertainty won't be doing anyone at the club much good, and news of a takeover being completed would be a huge boost to everybody involved with Sheffield United.