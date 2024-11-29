Pundit and former England international Carlton Palmer has reacted to Johannes Hoff Thorup's recent revelation, in which the Norwich City boss revealed his nervous anticipation for the January transfer window ahead of likely interest towards in-demand talisman Borja Sainz.

The Spanish winger is poised to emerge as a seriously hot property come the turn of the year, having already seemingly earned a host of attention amid the continuation of his dazzling, difference-making impact for Norwich. Sainz showed fleeting signs of brilliance at Carrow Road last season but has gone to another level this time around following the appointment of Thorup and the dual departures of Jon Rowe and Abu Kamara, both of whom haven't been missed owing to the 23-year-old's white-hot form infront of goal.

After scoring his second hattrick of the season in a stunning 6-1 rout of Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday evening, Sainz remains the Championship's leading goalscorer with 14 strikes from just 17 appearances, along with two assists for good measure.

Borja Sainz's 2024/25 Championship stats for Norwich City via FotMob, as of November 28 Appearances 17 Goals 14 xG 7.61 Shots 57 Assists 2 xA 2.10 Chances created 17 Successful dribbles 39 Dribble success rate 45.3% Touches in opposition box 93

Heading into the festive period, he's directly accounted for more than half of Norwich's goals in the league all season, with the Canaries currently sitting 10th amid a patchy run of form in the last month or so. Sainz' form, however, hasn't waned, which will only add to the growing fear of a departure from Norfolk when January comes around.

That's because he's already been linked to Galatasaray, who poached Brazilian midfield dynamo Gabriel Sara from Norwich back in the summer, and as per Radio Popular de Bilbao, Atlético Madrid, Athletic Club and Villarreal are all interested in a move for Sainz, too. Rather unsurprisingly, it is believed that Sainz prefers a move to the Spanish capital, and Diego Simeone would be able to offer UEFA Champions League football to the 23-year-old.

Sainz is out of contract in the summer of 2026 too, which will create further doubt surrounding his future.

It's no shock either that Sainz has been deemed not for sale by Norwich, whose intentions were described by owner Mark Attanasio to The Pink Un. Attanasio declared that his club have full control and do not need to offload the talented forward, although his bullish stance is seemingly at odds with a more recent admission from head coach Johaness Hoff Thorup.

Thorup expressed concern about keeping Sainz come the January window and Carlton Palmer clearly understands that worry.

Carlton Palmer's Borja Sainz transfer verdict amid Norwich City, Johannes Hoff Thorup revelation

When quizzed on Sainz's future exclusively by Football League World, Palmer shared Thorup's concern of retaining the attacker in January.

He believes it's going to be a worrying period for Norwich, who may have to fight tooth and nail to keep him at Carrow Road.

"Norwich are tenth in the table, five points off the play-offs and going along nicely under Johannes Hoff Thorup," Palmer told Football League World.

"But when interviewed recently, Thorup said he's not looking forward to the January transfer window and I'm assuming that's due to all the talk surrounding Borja Sainz, who has been outstanding for Norwich this season.

"In 17 appearances, he's got 14 goals and two assists. The club have said he's under contract and they don't need to sell, but there's always a fear about it. The player does well for the club, you get offered a serious and fair amount of money and then you can't stand in the player's way.

"So unfortunately for Throup, there's a lot of interest in the player. Galatasaray are supposed to be keen on bringing him in, Atlético Madrid and Villarreal are both interested.

"Obviously when you're coming up to the January window, it is a really worrying period. Josh Sargent is also still out injured, so Norwich would probably be looking at one or two players to replace him.

"It is worrying that he's going so well with a few weeks to go until January, so they should be expecting offers to come in for him. That is a worry for Thorup, but unfortunately that's the nature of the beast. You want the player to do well and he's done well, and that's the situation that happens, he's going to attract a lot of interest."

Johannes Hoff Thorup's Norwich City, Borja Sainz transfer revelation

In the immediate wake of Norwich's home thrashing of Plymouth on Tuesday, Thorup voiced his own fears ahead of the January window, indicating that they may face a battle in keeping hold of the Spaniard due to being in the third and final year of parachute payments, thus weakening their bargaining hand when it comes to asset retention.

The Dane explained: "I'm not looking forward to January. We have to accept that, and we have to understand that of course, a third season away from the Premier League, it's a different one in terms of budget and financial situation.

"Also with the change of strategy here the next ones are also out there in the squad, but maybe on the bench, or maybe just a part of the squad, or playing some under 21 minutes at the moment, but those guys are the next ones, and we have to prepare that so there's a consistent flow in what we do here.

“Hopefully when he [Sainz] travels to a bigger destination than here, then another one is ready. Otherwise we haven't done our job good enough."